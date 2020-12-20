Tom Stenkamp, of Ontario, is celebrating his 90th birthday this month. He was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Bend. Tom and his wife of 58 years, Darlene, have lived in Ontario since 1977. Tom spent 43 years in banking. He retired from First Interstate Bank of Ontario where he was Vice President and Manager for 14 years. He was an active member with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Help Them To Hope. Since his retirement, he has researched his family history and published a book entitled “Immigrant Brothers.” He is currently working on his autobiography and enjoying time with his family. He has three children, Tina Phillips, Tom (Becky) Stenkamp, and Terri (Ben) Martin, along with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tom will celebrate the occasion with a small private family gathering.
Tom Stenkamp celebrates his 90th birthday this month
- Submitted photo
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.