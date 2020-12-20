Tom Stenkamp celebrates his 90th birthday this month

Tom Stenkamp 

Tom Stenkamp, of Ontario, is celebrating his 90th birthday this month. He was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Bend. Tom and his wife of 58 years, Darlene, have lived in Ontario since 1977. Tom spent 43 years in banking. He retired from First Interstate Bank of Ontario where he was Vice President and Manager for 14 years. He was an active member with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Help Them To Hope. Since his retirement, he has researched his family history and published a book entitled “Immigrant Brothers.” He is currently working on his autobiography and enjoying time with his family. He has three children, Tina Phillips, Tom (Becky) Stenkamp, and Terri (Ben) Martin, along with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tom will celebrate the occasion with a small private family gathering.

Tags

Load comments