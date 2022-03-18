Please read Psalm 91
A week ago I spoke to a homeless veteran in his early 30s and invited him to have a sandwich and coffee with me at a local coffee shop. He openly shared with me his traumatic childhood; abusive father, alcoholic mother and the in and out journeys with foster care. He graduated from high school and tried out the Army. After seeing two of his friends being blown up in Afghanistan, he chose not to reenlist. He tried construction for a while and said he did quite well until he got hurt on a roofing job and landed in the hospital for seven week. During his recovery he was prescribed pain-killing drugs and after he was discharged, he still had leg and back pain and could not work for several months. During this lull he found peace living on the streets, asking for handouts to buy more pain killers. He shared that a lesson he learned from his youth and was confirmed from his years on the streets is that the world was not safe. He questioned if God really cared about him. He remarked, “I do not think I can trust Him.”
Some of you may have discovered that the world wasn’t safe early in life too. Perhaps you had maligned parents. Maybe a relative or neighbor took advantage of you. Maybe the foster care system you entered failed you dismally. You may see danger everywhere now and hardships are unavoidable and the norm. Perhaps it is hard for you to trust Him.
Psalm 91 gives us a glimpse of the various sufferings we can expect: “the fowler’s snare” (v3); “deadly pestilence” (v3), “the terror of night” (v5); “the arrow that flies by day” (v5); “the pestilence that stalks in the darkness” (v6); “the plague that destroys at midday” (v6) and “a thousand may fall at your side” (v7).
We may experience unrelenting fear, mistreatment, injustice, racism, terrorism, the effects of the pandemic, gun violence, or the death of a loved one. We might experience these issues in our home or at work; on the streets, in your living room or in your car. Morning or night, the pain will come. The psalmist knew this, which is why he doesn’t leave us alone, in a pit of despair. Instead, he describes a refuge so secure that we can rest. “ Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” (v1-2)
There are seasons in our lives, however, when even this comfort doesn’t might not allow you to feel better. Bad things do happen, pain does comes, a personal loss can steal life right out of our hands. You might have even wondered where is the safety of God in all this?
The truth is we all want a life free from pain. We want a marriage that doesn’t ever struggle, children who are honor students and obedient, a body that stays vibrant and healthy and personal relationships that are friendly, rich and do not require high maintenance. We do no not want conflict; we want safety. However safety isn’t the absence of suffering. Safety is finding rest in the middle of it. Choosing God as your safety doesn’t mean the struggles will cease. It doesn’t silence the thunder or dim the lightning in our lives. In the midst of the darkness in this world, living in it with Jesus and His freedom assures us we are not walking alone. He reminds us we are not alone. He never says that we won’t face hard times. What He does tell us that He’ll be with us, rescuing us and shining His favor over us. There is no refuge like our God.
You are loved, tg
