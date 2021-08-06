Please read John 4
I was in a store yesterday looking for some short sleeve shirts. As usual I looked for styles (button down collar, checked print or striped) that I have always worn; I am a creature of habit in fashion — just ask my wife, Gail!
However, there were also several very bright and colorful shirts on sale. One shirt in particular was bright green with printed pink flamingos. I thought buying and wearing this shirt would desperately shout, “LOOK AT ME!”
This experience made me think of folks in our culture who crave to be seen. Their desire “to be seen” can manifest itself through in many ways and unfortunately sometimes through aberrant or destructive behaviors. Perhaps you desire to be seen, to feel valued, or to be loved. The truth is we do not have to crave to be seen. We already are.
In John”s Gospel we read that Jesus saw a Samaritan woman and entered into a conversation with her. Both Jesus and the woman knew this was counter to the culture. Samaritans were supposed to be avoided; to be invisible to the Jews. But Jesus still engaged in a conversation and spoke to her.
John writes, “Soon a Samaritan woman came to draw water, and Jesus said to her, “Please give me a drink.” He was alone at the time because his disciples had gone into the vil lage to buy some food. The woman was surprised, for Jews refuse to have anything to do with Samaritans. She said to Jesus, “You are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan woman. Why are you asking me for a drink?” Jesus replied, “If you only knew the gift God has for you and who you are speaking to, you would ask me, and I would give you living water.” (verses 7-10)
As we can read throughout many other passages in the Bible, Jesus saw people who society treated as invisible, unloved or of no perceived redeeming value. He befriended tax collectors, interacted with lepers, enjoined with sinners and was always noticing people who society would overlook. Jesus healed the broken, gave hope to the hopeless, recognized and loved the downtrodden.
Never forget that He also sees and loves you. He is inviting you into a personal and intimate relationship with His Father. Please know that you are already a daughter or son of God who, through Jesus, has victory from sin and death.
With this knowledge you can also interact with and help others who may feel invisible. Let them know they are His children too. Encourage them that they can truly walk in freedom, are known by name by God and are always seen.
You are loved.
