Tom Greco: Some assembly required

Please read Proverbs 16.
I was recently reminiscing with a friend about past Christmas times and putting toys together for our kids at 0-Dark-30 on Christmas morning. I told my friend if he ever wanted to see me catatonic, watch as I discover the three most dreaded words on a toy box: Some assembly required.
I explained to him about how I have literally invested hours putting part A into part B, connecting part D with part E, and trying to decide what to do with parts Q, T and Z that “just happen” to be left over. I would even ask Gail if she thinks I skipped over a step or two … or six. I am convinced the evil one dwells in these detailed instructions.
“Some assembly required” is not the most welcome phrase, but is a reality. Our life is a gift, albeit unassembled. Sometimes the pieces simply don’t fit. We all have an idea of where we think our life will go. Some of us dream of getting married, buying a big house by the lake and having two kids — a boy and girl — both honor students and star athletes. Some of us picture ourselves traveling the world and visiting every location on our bucket list before we hit 50.
Others dream of fishing, golfing, sailing. Others have their careers plotted out in a comprehensive 50-year strategic written plan with an accompanied PowerPoint presentation.
Dreaming of the future is a normal part of human life. But in reality, we have no idea what tomorrow holds. Solomon writes, “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps” (verse 9). God provides us with thousands of opportunities over the course of our lifetime. Some opportunities come right when we dreamed they would. Others are not anything like what we expected or anticipated, oftentimes leaving us feeling lost and confused.
God’s plans will often take the shape and timing that do not even come close to looking like our plans, but His are always the right plans. When we look at our lives and think this is not where I thought I’d be, we can take comfort in knowing that God is not surprised at all. God loves us and designs every step in our lives with and for a purpose.
Maybe your 20-year plan is not God’s 20-year plan. Perhaps you stopped following God’s directions because His plan was simply out of sync with yours and you found difficulty in reconciling the chasm.
The beautiful thing about the Lord establishing our steps is that we’re never so far from God that He can’t redeem our mistakes. We are also never so in sync with God that we cease needing His direction.
You may want to continue to connect part L to part M or decide to skip steps 7, 11 and 22 altogether. However, let’s consider putting Jesus first, listen with our hearts and take the next step He sets before you and me. We can be assured that no matter how different our lives are from what we planned, our greatest successes and our greatest failures all play a part in the story God is crafting in our lives.
Merry Christmas! May 2022 be your best year ever.
You are loved, tg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.