"But now I said to them, “You know very well what trouble we are in. Jerusalem lies in ruins, and its gates have been destroyed by fire. Let us rebuild the wall of Jerusalem and end this disgrace!” Then I told them about how the gracious hand of God had been on me, and about my conversation with the king. They replied at once, “Yes, let’s rebuild the wall!” So they began the good work." (Nehemiah 2 :17-18 ESV)
In ancient times, a city with broken walls revealed a defeated people, exposed to humiliation and endangerment. This is why, under the leadership of Nehemiah, the Jews rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem. How did they do it? By working side by side.
The Book of Nehemiah might initially appear to be a boring account of who did what in the reconstruction. However, a closer look highlights how people from different walks of life worked together. Priests were working alongside rulers. Perfume makers were helping as well as goldsmiths. There were some who lived in nearby towns and came to give a hand. Others made repairs opposite their houses. Shallum’s daughters worked alongside the men (3:12), and the men from Tekoa repaired two sections. (vv. 5, 27).
Two things stand out. First, they all worked together for a common goal. Second, all of them are commended for being part of the work, regardless how much or little they did as compared to others.
In America today we see our elected and appointed officials and even the citizens who voted and gave them their positions of power simply refusing to listen to each other, let alone attempting to work together to help our nation and its citizens move forward. Name calling, finger pointing, false accusations, contrived, fictional mandates and the sins of arrogance and stubbornness are keeping our nation in this dangerous morass. Today we see damaged families, aimless children, a struggling economy, unhealthy cities and, in many respects, a hopeless, divided and broken society. The Apostle Matthew writes that Jesus warned of divisiveness saying, “Knowing their thoughts, He warned, 'Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and no city or house divided against itself will stand.'” (Matthew 12:25 ESV).
Jesus came to build the kingdom of God through the transformation of lives. We can join Him and help to rebuild our neighborhoods by loving, listening and showing others they can find hope and new life in Jesus. All of us have something to do. We all have God-given talents and gifts to help “rebuild the walls.” Let us agree to leave our differences in the past, work side-by-side, truly listen to each other and do our part — whether big or small — to create a community of love, positive, constructive action and hope.
Jesus tells us that loving God and loving others is our starting and end points. As others see us doing our part, I believe they will also see Jesus in all we do. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, they perhaps even may invite Jesus into their hearts.
Are you ready to get to work team?
You are loved,
Tom
Tom Greco is pastor emeritus of Ontario Community Church, Ontario. He is also author of Living In The Light. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
