"But now I said to them, “You know very well what trouble we are in. Jerusalem lies in ruins, and its gates have been destroyed by fire. Let us rebuild the wall of Jerusalem and end this disgrace!” Then I told them about how the gracious hand of God had been on me, and about my conversation with the king. They replied at once, “Yes, let’s rebuild the wall!” So they began the good work." (Nehemiah 2 :17-18 ESV)

In ancient times, a city with broken walls revealed a defeated people, exposed to humiliation and endangerment. This is why, under the leadership of Nehemiah, the Jews rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem. How did they do it? By working side by side.



Tom Greco is pastor emeritus of Ontario Community Church, Ontario. He is also author of Living In The Light. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

