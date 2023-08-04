So if there is any encouragement in Christ, any comfort from love, any participation in the Spirit, any affection and sympathy, complete my joy by being of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind. Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. Philippians 2 : 1-4 ESV
Singer, songwriter Mac Davis wrote in his 1980 hit song, “ It’s Hard To Be Humble” these words:
“Oh Lord, it's hard to be humble
When you're perfect in every way.
I can't wait to look in the mirror
'Cause I get better lookin' each day
To know me is to love me
I must be a heck of a man
Oh Lord, it's hard to be humble
But I'm doin' the best that I can!”
Obviously Mr. Davis, tongue in cheek, is keenly aware of the tension between pride and humility. When you think of the word pride, does it strike you as positive or negative? In the positive vein we exhort our fellow workers to “take pride in your work.” We often tell our children, “I’m proud of you.” We want to live in neighborhoods where people display “the pride of ownership.” All of these expressions communicate pride in terms of dignity, respect and honor, pride, unfortunately, can also be seen in a negative light. Pride can look like conceit, arrogance, or feelings of superiority and self centeredness. Pride can destroy relationships. Each person’s pride is oftentimes in competition with everyone else’s pride. Our emotions and reactions to a person’s prideful actions can range from simple annoyance to outright abhorrence and anger towards another person.
Prideful people are proud of being richer, better educated or better looking than others. If everyone else became equally rich, educated , or good looking, there would be nothing to be proud about. In essence it is the comparison that makes you proud: the pleasure of being above the rest. Selfish pride is especially destructive to relationships. That’s because the opposite of loving others is not hating them, but rather being self-centered.
I finished a book several months ago that focused upon our founding fathers. One of the key concepts our nation’s Founding Fathers used to base their decisions was “civic virtue”, or the personal devotion to the success of the community. These amazing patriots argued that a successful society required citizens who lived more for each other than for personal interest. Realizing that being a colony of the British empire prevented this, our leaders created the moral and logical justification for the American Revolution. They went to war knowing they were all in it together. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”
Much has changed since our nation’s founding. Today we see political power plays happening almost every day. We see politicians from both major political parties refusing to compromise on various and much needed legislation, seeking to “change the rules” just to get his or her way and living out a reckless and insane drive to pursue power and prestige regardless of the overall and perhaps permanent damage to our republic. We also see the same behaviors in churches over things like worship songs, dress codes, translations of the Bible and especially during the COVID era with the divisiveness caused by social distancing, wearing masks, and whether to receive vaccinations.
Power plays are unfortunately a tragic part of history. King David third son, Absalom, followed his pride and greed and tried to seize his father's throne. He was killed by David’s soldiers for his act of treason. King David’s fourth son, Adonijah, recruited David’s leading general and priest to make him king. David, however, had chosen Solomon as king. A rebellion ensued. David, with the help of the prophet Nathan, subdued the rebellion. King David even forgave Adonijah for his act. However pride, arrogance and greed pushed Adonijah to plot a second insurrection to steal the throne from his brother and now King Solomon. Solomon had Adonjiah executed.
God created each of us with unique talents and gifts. To ignore this fact and say we should all act and be the same would be unwise and would demean God’s own creativity. On the other hand, if we put our individuality above God’s plan for us to be a part of His church, then we make an idol of our uniqueness.
I have often heard it said that if “being you” hurts others and draws attention away from Christ, then maybe you’re being “the wrong you.” The Apostle Paul tells the church at Philippi that selfishly pursuing their own ambitions never brings to them their truest, deepest longings. Leaving the outcome to God is the only path to peace and joy.
Today please pray about and perhaps think through your responses to these three questions that get to the heart of Paul’s desire for complete joy:
• Do you care more about how people see you or about how people see Christ in your life?
• Do people feel encouraged after spending time with you? • How well do you serve the needs of the people around you?
You are loved,
tg
