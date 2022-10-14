As a leader, public speaker and pastor I try my best at finding the right words to say to my audience or congregation as to get my point across, but not wear out or bore my listeners. I remember the wise counsel
shared with me by a pastor who served his flock for over 40 years, “The mind can absorb only what the butt can endure. ” This might be a good lesson for all who make public talks. We need to learn to say what is appropriate for the occasion and then be quiet. It is what is said and how it is said that matters; not the length alone.
In the shortest of all the psalms, Psalm 117, the writer says, “ Praise
the Lord, all you nations; extol him, all you peoples.For great is his
love toward us, and the faithfulness of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord.” (v1-2) That is it; just two verses! Short, sweet and exactly to the point.
We praise the Lord because his love is great toward us. There is no way for us to describe the love of God or even know it fully. As parents and grandparents we often do so many things out of love for our children and grandchildren that they do not know nor even might understand. It is only when they are older and more mature that they will begin to appreciate what has been done for them.
How has the Lord shown His love toward you today? His love can be seen in the ordinary, everyday circumstances of life. How He has shown His love toward your family, your church, and to others. Let your mind soak up the extent of His love. As the psalmist reminds us, He will continue to love us.
We will have many things to praise God for in the coming days. As His children, may praising and thanking God characterize our lives. We do not need to engage in lengthy prayers or long winded praises. Each day simply take time to pause to say a simple “Thank You” for His faithfulness and goodness. Short, sweet and exactly to the point!
You are loved, tg
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
