Tom Greco: 'Often running on empty'

As a leader, public speaker and pastor I try my best at finding the right words to say to my audience or congregation as to get my point across, but not wear out or bore my listeners. I remember the wise counsel

shared with me by a pastor who served his flock for over 40 years, “The mind can absorb only what the butt can endure. ” This might be a good lesson for all who make public talks. We need to learn to say what is appropriate for the occasion and then be quiet. It is what is said and how it is said that matters; not the length alone.



