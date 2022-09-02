Tom Greco: 'Often running on empty'

“Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, he said to them, 'Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.'” Mark 6:31 NIV
I saw a hilarious sign for sale in an antique store. Pictured on the red colored sign was a woman with a cup of coffee in her hand. The wording on the sign said, “Coffee! You can sleep when you're dead.” It just reminded me about the need for rest!
We all need rest, however, I rarely take the necessary time to do it. Gail will tell you I could be the poster child for not taking enough rest. I believe it all started with kindergarten. Remember nap time? The teacher would have us lay out our blankets and take a break for 15-20 minutes. In reflection, the break was probably more for our teacher than for us. I remember hating those naps. I wanted to learn more, do more and have fun. Naps simply got in the way.
In the Army I served in positions where I was always seemed to be at the center of the action. When I served in these critical, high pressure positions, it was almost a badge of courage to see who could stay up later than our peers or who could function only on chocolate bars, strong coffee and maybe an hour of sleep for days at a time.
Fast forward 30+ years and not much has changed. I really love what I do and it seems every day there is always something more to do! Resting is truly a challenge for me.
God, through Solomon’s writing in Psalm 127: 2 tells us “In vain you rise early and stay up late, toiling for food to eat— for he grants sleep to those he love.” When I think I’m pulling ahead by straining myself, working more hours, getting up at 0-Dark-30 or telling myself to keep going when I am exhausted, God calls my efforts “in vain.”
Jesus knew His disciples were often running on empty. With the pressures of ministry, contentious confrontations with the Pharisees and the specter of physical harm or even death by Jewish zealots and the Roman government, Jesus knew His disciples needed the discipline of rest. He knew they needed to find a quiet place of respite or they most likely could quit on Him or die from exhaustion.
Do you have too much to do to take time to rest? Jesus calls us to live to His rhythms, in His strength, powered by periods of true rest. Rest is a spiritual discipline I know I still need to cultivate. How about you?
You are loved, tg
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
