Tom Greco: 'Often running on empty'

“Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, he said to them, 'Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.'” Mark 6:31 NIV

I saw a hilarious sign for sale in an antique store. Pictured on the red colored sign was a woman with a cup of coffee in her hand. The wording on the sign said, “Coffee! You can sleep when you're dead.” It just reminded me about the need for rest!



TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church.

To see the picture referenced in this column, visit www.argusobserver.com.

