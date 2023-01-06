The Fixer
Provided by Tom Greco

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.

“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, therefore I will hope in him” Lamentations (3:22-24 ESV). Early this week we celebrated the start of a new year. I like to look at it as a new beginning; a new opportunity for you and me to once again affirm our faith and trust in the love of God. I think God designed and loves to use certain benchmarks in our calendar to remind us of His desire to continually make us new. God longs for a fresh start in our lives.



TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

See the sign

To see the picture referenced in this column, visit www.argusobserver.com.

