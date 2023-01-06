The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.
“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, therefore I will hope in him” Lamentations (3:22-24 ESV). Early this week we celebrated the start of a new year. I like to look at it as a new beginning; a new opportunity for you and me to once again affirm our faith and trust in the love of God. I think God designed and loves to use certain benchmarks in our calendar to remind us of His desire to continually make us new. God longs for a fresh start in our lives.
The prophet Jeremiah in Lamentations offers that God’s steadfast love never stops; His mercies never end and that we must hope in Him. God"s powerful love can make everything new and restore everybody. God's heart is to free you from those things of life which weighs you down and robs you of the abundant life Jesus came to bring you and me.
As 2023 begins I pray that you and I will reflect upon and gain a new perspective on what needs rebirth in our lives, in our churches and in our community and world. Perhaps a certain sin has entangled you in 2022, but it does not have to gain victory over you in 2023. Whatever lie you've believed that perhaps did havoc to your emotions in 2022 does not have to win the battle over your mind and heart this year. Whatever wound or disappointment that has hurt you can be healed.
God's heart longs to meet you at your greatest point of weakness and pain and wrap you up in His loving arms. He longs for you to know He is with you, for you, and will walk with you into a new life. Jeremiah reminds us God’s mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning.
God has unlimited, powerful grace for you today. Run to him with your sins, your failures and your struggles. Run to him with your wounded heart and allow Him to speak his healing truth to your ears and heart. Your heavenly Father loves you and is your biggest fan. I like to think God wears a jersey with your name on it.
He has new beginnings in store for you. We were not made to renew or attempt to renew ourselves on our own. We need God's grace and the warmth of His steadfast love to be made new. Open up your heart to him today and receive the newness of life that Jesus, once and forever, paid for us on the cross. With God as our helper — New Year, New You!
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
