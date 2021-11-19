Please read Psalm 69
In the TV sitcom Happy Days, “The Fonz,” played by actor Henry Winkler, was a greaser, frequently seen on or near his beloved motorcycle, wearing a leather jacket and typifying the essence of “cool”, in contrast to his circle of friends. One interesting personality trait was that The Fonz could never admitted he was wrong. In fact when he even tried to say the word “wrong”, it came out as “Wro…wro…wro…” The Fonz simply could not admit he made a mistake; he could not apologize as it would be totally out of character.
I recently received a letter from a pastor in Texas. His church fit the “successful” mold: High attendance, myriad programs, great worship and clean, updated facilities. He shared he went to Africa “on a mission to save Africa.” Upon his return this pastor lamented, “ God sent me to Africa to save me. ” This pastor later took out a full page ad in a Dallas newspaper where the words “WE WERE WRONG” took up over ¾ of the total printed page.
This pastor reminded me of myself some 16 years ago. Gail had gone to Mexico with our youth group to serve with a Mexico-based mission organization. She asked me to join her, but I was “just too busy.” The next year she invited me on a home building mission trip. She “helped” me clear my calendar; I went to Mexico. The experience broke my heart. I saw abject poverty, people who had nothing, people who were hungry not only for food but for friendship and people with illness and diseases that were treatable. I realized I was wrong; I should have gone with Gail the first time.
As only God would orchestrate such events, I was later asked to serve on the U.S. Board of Directors for this mission organization in Mexico.. I remember at my first board meeting I apologized to my peers. I told them “I was wrong for not listening to Gail and more importantly to God” Our past 14 trips and interactions with the Mexican people has taught me so much about wealth — to be rich in faith, love and hope.
I also remember the words of a Mexican father of the family we built a home for. When we were leaving to go back home, he openly shared that he would be praying for Gail and me. The King David tells us God hears the prayer of the poor, “ For the Lord hears the needy and does not despise His who are prisoners” (v33) . As such I am absolutely confident God hears this father’s prayers.
I often think that every day in Mexico there is a father who prays for Gail and me. He blesses Gail’s and my name to God. I cannot think of a higher blessing one could ever receive.
Sadly today many churches and Christians in America are better known for their political stance than for helping the poor, feeding the hungry or helping to heal the hurting. Some churches and Christians look inwards and focus on how to keep their congregation and themselves warm, fed and entertained, rather than how they can be known for their compassion and love for those in need of shelter, food and friendship outside of their church and building. Some Christians and churches build programs and physical structures that cost hundreds of thousands, but invest a pittance in their communities and world to help and assist those who Jesus called the “least of these.”
The Texas pastor I previously spoke about wrote a short message below the banner headline in the Dallas paper to apologize to his community. Please read and listen with your heart to his words. Does this speak of your church or perhaps speak of your life?
“We followed trends when we should have followed Jesus. We told others how to live, but did not listen ourselves. We live in a land of plenty while ignoring our neighbors who have nothing. We were wrong. We are sorry. Please forgive us.”
I readily admit I was wrong in ignoring “ the least of these” in Mexico. If you too can admit you are wrong, I encourage you to apologize today. Together let’s invest the remaining days of our lives in serving and lifting up those in need.
You are loved,
Tom Greco
