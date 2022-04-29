‘Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing! Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.” Psalm 100 ESV
In cleaning out her closet for an upcoming move, Gail found two small hand crafted purses she bought years ago while serving on a medical mission in Guatemala. She decided to give these purses to our youngest grand daughters. When Violet and Estelle received these purses, both girls were filled with joy. They hugged Gail and then proceeded to show these new gifts to their parents, to me and even to their dog! The smile on their faces and the thankfulness and joy in their hearts were priceless.
Contrast this joy to what many of us might experience daily. News reports of war, prices for basic needs increasing daily, unsettledness in our cities, discord in our government, perhaps friction in our marriage or tension with our children can make us feel weary, discouraged and beaten up.
Psalm 100 is a reminder to praise and worship our God regardless of our current circumstances. The psalmist encourages you and me to lift our voices in praise to God every day; to receive His strength and new perspectives each day. We are to praise God for who He is, not only the Creator of our universe, but also of you and me.
Praise and thankfulness are key for us to enter into God’s presence. When we lift our thoughts, heart and voices in praise to the Lord, our complete perspective will change. We can praise Him anywhere — in private, in family or small gatherings or in public worship services in our church or community. When we praise God, as we bless Him with our thankfulness, watch how God pours out His blessing on us.
Never forget you and I belong to God, we are his beloved sons and daughters. A great friend would always start his prayer with “Daddy.” He is our Dad. We belong to Him, we are His. He cares for us; loves us. We can trust Him.
Praise Him right now. Allow your heart to share and thank Him for all He has provided and blessed you with. Thank Him for the free gift of salvation. Thank Him for your family, your health; your freedom. Thank Him for your food in a world where many know only hunger; for your faith in a world where many only know fear; for your friends in a world where many know only loneliness. Sing, dance, shout, lift up your hands; just give Him your praise.
You are loved,
tg
