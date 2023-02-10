“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 40: 10 ESV).
Gail and I recently watched a movie entitled “L’ours - The Bear.” It is a magical story about a baby grizzly cub who loses her mother in a rockslide, but finds friendship and protection from a large male Kodiak bear.
In one of the final scenes the cub is trying to cross a stream when a hungry mountain lion sees the cub. As the mountain lion and cub face each other, the cub stands on his hind legs as if he knows he must fight or he will be the mountain lion’s dinner. The camera shows the mountain lion, ready to pounce but suddenly stop and then begin to
take a step back. The camera then panned and shows the Kodiak bear standing on its hind legs behind the cub, ready to help the defenseless cub. The scene ends with the mountain lion slinking back into the forest and the cub looking at the Kodiak bear. In essence the Kodiak was telling the cub, “ I got your back.”
In the Army before a difficult and complex operation, we would often tell our fellow commanders “I’ve got your back.” We used this phrase to simply and succinctly describe our relationship and willingness to do whatever it takes to help our sister unit and its soldiers if they were in trouble. In reality we were connoting that we are in this together; no unit, leader or soldier would be ever alone.
Often times when I would hear those words they served as a strong encouraging message to me. I also was cognizant that given the time and space between our unit objectives there would be times, even with all the best intentions, my peers could not be there; I knew we would be on our own.
While it’s true that there may be times when we might not have a physical person around to help, we do have someone who always has our back, in any and every situation. The prophet Isaiah writes, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” A contemporary translation might say, “God says, He's got your back.” No matter what happens to you throughout the various seasons of life, He’ll always be there to encourage you, pick you up and strengthen you.
Here is a great question to consider: If you knew God had your back what would you do differently today? Today, go out into the world with confidence knowing that the Creator of all things loves you and is watching over you. He has your back.
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
