‘For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light.” Ephesians 5:8 ESV
During my Army career, we oftentimes used light to help our units maneuver and defeat our enemies. Illumination artillery and mortar rounds would help us see the enemy positions or potential obstacles in our path during night operations. At night we would use light to read our maps for navigation. Signal flares in the sky might tell us to start the attack, cease firing our weapons or to begin to withdraw. As technology advanced, night vision devices used digital image enhancement which captured available light on a digital image sensor and then digitally enhances the images in a full-color display to help us see in the dark.
During certain daylight operations when we did not want to use our radios or other electronic devices that might give away our positions to the enemy, we might use sunlight and mirrors to communicate. For example, using the power of the sun we might position and utilize our hand held mirror to create a flash of light to tell other units we were at a specific location or to signal approaching aircraft to land at a certain location.
Light is mentioned hundreds of times and in dozens of ways throughout both the Old and the New Testaments. Trying to define light is similar to defining love. To me the simplest way to describe light is to say that light illuminates or makes visible what is already there.
Jesus said that He is the light of the world; He is God made known, unveiled, revealed and visible. When God opens the eyes of our hearts and minds and makes Jesus visible to us, we began relating to and interacting with our heavenly Father through Jesus in the way that He personally designed us to do so.
The Apostle Paul tells us that because we now interact with and know God, He also calls and empowers us to interact with everybody else in His creation in the way He designed us to. If you really take a hard look at your community, many people are living in darkness; they do not know Jesus and are living without His hope.
I believe God calls us to be a part of these people’s lives. He calls us to be light, to model and live out what a light-filled life is like. In turn He invites those that are still in darkness to step out of it and in to His amazing light.
If you and I commit to reach out to those living in darkness, please remember, just like our signal mirrors had no power of its own but used the power of the Sun to shine light, we too have no power of our own, but we can use the power of the Son to shine His light on others.
You are loved,
tg
