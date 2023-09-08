"But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that by any means possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead” (Philippians 3:7-11 ESV).

You may have seen the reality TV shows that focus on hoarders and their collection of “stuff.” Refrigerators full of spoiled food, boxes of clothing, thousands of pop cans, numerous tools, Amazon boxes full of you name it, hoarders have it and will keep it for years, often decades.



Tom Greco is pastor emeritus of Ontario Community Church, Ontario. He is also author of Living In The Light. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

