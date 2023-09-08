"But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that by any means possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead” (Philippians 3:7-11 ESV).
You may have seen the reality TV shows that focus on hoarders and their collection of “stuff.” Refrigerators full of spoiled food, boxes of clothing, thousands of pop cans, numerous tools, Amazon boxes full of you name it, hoarders have it and will keep it for years, often decades.
In their minds hoarders cannot let anything go. Their homes, garages, outside sheds, cars and whatever they have to store or hide stuff becomes completely full. I knew hoarders who, when their home was packed wall to wall, floor to ceiling and literally uninhabitable because of their collections, they rented commercial spaces to store their treasures. These same hoarders felt all of their stuff would be worth a fortune in several years. They even falsely believed they would eventually use the tool, clothing, or whatever was in the boxes next year.
Once in a blue moon, a hoarder’s blindness falls away. They recognize that they need some serious help. Oftentimes their family members, disaster cleanup crews and even medical personnel enter the house to help the hoarder. Getting rid of their precious stuff can be literally torture for some hoarder. They simply cannot fathom living without this or that treasure. For the few who do realize and eventually surrender their stuff, they become cognizant and gain a new freedom from the tyrannical grip of wanting more.
The Apostle Paul tells the church at Philippi that he counts as rubbish all earthly things. Paul knows we can all hoard not only possessions, but also compliments, accomplishments, gifts and talents. Paul articulates the world will try to promise you and me wholeness through temporary treasures like financial fortune, homes, status, influence, notoriety and celebrity, but they will never compare to the value of having Jesus in your life.
In a same vein, only using the gifts and talents God has given you for your consumption, enjoyment or pleasure is another aspect of hoarding. It is easy to think we are not good enough or undeserving of God's gifts. This maligned thinking leads some of us to believe we would be disrespectful to God if we dared to use, multiply and share the gifts and talents He has given us.
Paul tells the church that we have to surrender all these things to experience true freedom. Paul wants you and me to know that Jesus is the only treasure that is eternal.
Are you a hoarder? Have you considered instead of filling up your homes and lives with meaningless “stuff”, to fill up on Holy Spirit? Instead of being reticent or hesitant, have you considered sharing the gifts and talents God gave you to advance His kingdom?
Tom Greco is pastor emeritus of Ontario Community Church, Ontario. He is also author of Living In The Light. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
