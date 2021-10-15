Tom Greco: Cause and effect: Whatever we sow, we will reap

While driving I saw a reader board sign at a local gasoline convenience store that read “Eat Here Get Gas.” I started laughing aloud at this message and said there has to be a devotional lesson hidden in these four words.
From the time we are infants until God calls you and me home, we learn cause and effect. “Cause” is the action that produces a result or consequence. “Effect” is the consequence of that action. Our youngest grandson, Tommy, learned early on that if he cries, his mom, dad or grandparents will hold him, change his diaper or feed him. Our 2-year-old granddaughter, Estelle, learned that if she dropped something from her chair, somebody will pick it up.
Our older grandchildren have learned if you study and work hard at school, you will earn good grades.
As adults, our three children learned if you are diligent and competent in your work and take care of people, you will earn a promotion or be sought after for positions of greater responsibility and remuneration.
Paul writes to the church in Galatia, “Do not be deceived. God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” (verses 7-9)
Throughout our society today we see cause and effect play out in various ways, whether it be in eating habits, exercise regimens, medical decisions, financial planning or personal relationships.
Whatever we sow, we will reap. There is always a cause and an effect. This same principal is found in the kingdom of Heaven:
God gave His Son, Jesus, as a sacrifice so that you could be reconciled to Him. Jesus has victory over death. God deeply loves you. This is the cause.
The effect is that you get to experience and enjoy the love of our Father.
You share in His Son’s victory over death. You long to share God’s love with others. These friends, in turn, experience His love, perhaps for the very first time.
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.