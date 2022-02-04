Please read John 1
Each week, I visit an elementary school in our hometown. A great friend and wonderful teacher invites me into her class to join with her second-graders in class projects, lunch and recess games. An overwhelming majority of her students either live with one parent, foster parents or grandparents. Many of the children’s biological parents are incarcerated, drug addicts or have lost or are in the process of losing custody of their children. During one class, she played a music video made by Bruno Mars, entitled “Count on Me.”
The lyrics go something like this: ‘If you ever find yourself in the middle of the sea, I’ll sail the world to find you. If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and can not see I’ll be the light to guide you, We find out what we are made of, when we are called to help our friends in need. You can count on me, like 1, 2, 3 I’ll be there And I know I can count on you like 4, 3, 2 that you will be there Because that’s what friends are supposed to do.”
The teacher shared that her students broke down in tears when they heard this song.
These children desperately long for the love, friendship, and companionship with their parents.
The teacher was silent, sat down, and consoled the children. The children could see her love for each of them.
After the children left for the day, the teacher sat down and cried.
Jesus communicated God’s caring love for people in every encounter with people. The Apostle John said, “For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” (v17).
We need both truth and grace: the truth about God, the truth about ourselves, and grace at their intersection.
Every day, people in our life are unexpectedly confronted with a life situation and need you and me to come alongside them.
As they work through their pain and find healing, they are best helped by someone who, like Jesus, is sensitive to what they are feeling and is loving and practical in their caring.
In many ways, these divine situations are not a time to ask why or to offer advice, or to even try to evangelize. In these times people are best helped by knowing they are not alone; that Jesus is with them.
I remember the adage, “ People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
In “Count On Me,” Bruno Mars offers these last words to think about: “And if you ever forget how much you mean to me; Every day I will remind you.”
We are not designed to go through life alone or without help. God longs to use you and me as His hands and feet to those he has placed in our path. He longs to make you a friend, as He is a friend to us.
Every day God provides a subtle reminder of how much He loves us disguised as a sunrise, a sunset, the smile of a baby, a blowing wind, a snowflake, a cloud formation or, perhaps, even a Bruno Mars song.
You are loved, tg
