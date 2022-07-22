Tom Greco: Baggage can create collateral damage

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:31-32 ESV
I was talking with a wonderful college classmate the other day, catching up on the past years and briefly sharing what has transpired since we last talked several years ago. In his tone and various statement he made, I could tell he was still bitter and angry at a former commander who gave him a poor and, in his estimation, an undeserved efficiency report that squelched his Army career and cause him to leave the service. Although he was successful in life after his Army service, he was still carrying “baggage” from 40 + years ago.
As I reflected on our conversation there are certain things in our lives we simply need to let go of in order to grow in our walk with Christ. Far too many people walk around carrying heavy baggage from years of mistakes, hurt, pain, bad choices and decisions. In Jesus, there is no condemnation for our past mistakes because we are given His gift of eternal grace.
Some of the baggage we carry around with us is bitterness and anger because of past pain and frustration. This can spill over into our current and future relationships and create collateral damage. We have to let it go. We have to choose forgiveness and repentance in order to be kind, tenderhearted, and loving toward others. We really need to unpack all the worthless weight we!re carrying around and learn to live free.
To release this excess baggage we can to take several steps. First we need to know and identify what exactly we are carrying around. Second, we need to give it to God. Things like bitterness, anger, malice, slander and unforgiveness are characteristics of the worldly system but not the kingdom of light. It is crucial that we periodically evaluate ourselves and consider the "fruit” we are producing. When we identify and recognize rotten fruit - baggage - we can bring it into God’s light. We confess and ask forgiveness or in some cases, even extend forgiveness to others.
Lastly, we need to affirm our trust in God. This process is not easy and could take days, months or years. There may be situations or issues that the enemy meant for evil, that God will use for His good in your life.
Do you trust that He has a plan and a purpose for your life? That He will work it all together for good? If the answer is yes, then let go of the baggage and move forward. Today is as good a day as any to say goodbye to the worthless and destructive baggage you’ve been holding onto. It’s a good day to let it go and walk in His light.
You are loved,
tg
TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
