Tom Greco: Baggage can create collateral damage

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:31-32 ESV

I was talking with a wonderful college classmate the other day, catching up on the past years and briefly sharing what has transpired since we last talked several years ago. In his tone and various statement he made, I could tell he was still bitter and angry at a former commander who gave him a poor and, in his estimation, an undeserved efficiency report that squelched his Army career and cause him to leave the service. Although he was successful in life after his Army service, he was still carrying “baggage” from 40 + years ago.



TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

