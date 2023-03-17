"For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another."

- Galatians 5:13 ESV



TOM GRECO is the pastor of the Ontario Community Church. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

