TNT® Fireworks reminds you to celebrate safely and responsibly this 4th of July. Celebrating with fireworks is an American tradition that harkens back to the days of our founding fathers. Fireworks are a great source of family entertainment when used safely. TNT® Fireworks recommends that you follow the following safety tips so that you enjoy your fireworks display this holiday.
Obey your local and state laws regarding the sale and use of state approved fireworks. Contact local fire and police officials regarding ordinances pertaining to the purchase and use of fireworks in your area.
Read all warning labels and follow directions on each firework device and understand the product performance of each item.
Children should not handle, play with, or light fireworks. Adults should handle and light all fireworks to insure their proper use.
Do not consume alcoholic beverages while lighting fireworks. If you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you increase the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself and others near you.
To insure stability of the firework, always light on a hard, flat, and level surface to prevent an item from tipping over. If lighting on grass, use a flat wooden board as a shooting surface.
Use fireworks outdoors in a clear, open area away from buildings and vehicles. Avoid dry grass and brush that could catch fire or near any flammable items. Spectators, especially children, should remain a safe distance away from the shooting area, generally 25-40 feet for fountains and ground based items and 75-100 yards for aerial product. If windy conditions exist, fireworks should be lit with the prevailing wind blowing away from the audience.
Never put your head or any part of your body over a firework. Never look into a tube to inspect a firework. Never hold a lit firework in your hand.
The fireworks shooter should wear eye protection. Fireworks should be lit with punk or an extended butane lighting device in order to keep the maximum distance from a firework. Fireworks should only be lit one at a time. TNT’s GLO-FUZE® makes lighting easier in the dark, but use a flashlight if needed. Don’t attempt to re-light a “dud.” If a firework fails to ignite, let stand for at least 5 minutes, then immerse in water.
Make sure that you keep a bucket of water, a water hose, and/or a fire extinguisher nearby for emergencies.
Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket. Don’t aim or throw fireworks at another person. Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
Pets and farm animals may be frightened by the noise and lights of fireworks. You may want to keep pets inside or animals moved away during your fireworks show.
Fireworks should be bought only from reliable and licensed dealers. Licensed and reliable dealers only carry products that meet standards set forth by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Do not use illegal explosives, alter any firework devices, or attempt to make your own fireworks.
There are many federal, state, and local regulations regarding the sale, transport, and use of fireworks. In short, the law does not generally allow us to sell and ship fireworks through this internet website or via mail order. Fireworks cannot be shipped via UPS, Federal Express, or the United States Postal Service. The Federal Aviation Administration also prohibits the transport of fireworks on all commercial flights.
State and local governments may regulate items which are sold within their borders. These governmental bodies use varying definitions. Standards that are acceptable in one jurisdiction may not apply in another.
It is important that you know the fireworks laws where you reside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.