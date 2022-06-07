With weather in fine form, it's time to shift daily life to the great outdoors. No matter where your trail leads this summer, be sure to pack wholesome, whole grain popcorn.
Recipes follow for Teddy Bear Picnic Mix — a real kid crowd pleaser; our Popcorn Salad — a refreshing side and and Grab And Go Pizza Popcorn — a savory snack to pack.
Teddy Bear Picnic Mix
What kid wouldn't want this sweet treat at their next picnic (or in their backpack at school)!
Yield: About 12 cups
Ingredients
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup sugar
5-6 drops pink neon liquid food color, or color of your choice
1/2 cup unpopped popcorn kernels
1 mini pastel marshmallows
1 cup teddy grahams
1 white fudge covered pretzels (Flipz)
1 cup mini cookies (iced circus animals, or any mini cookie)
Directions
1. Stir oil, sugar and food coloring together in a large pot (with a tight-fitting lid) over medium heat.
2. Stir in popcorn kernels; cover.
3. Cook over medium heat until popcorn begins to pop.
4. Shake pot over heat until popping begins to slow.
5. Remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into a large bowl.
6. Add marshmallows, teddy grahams, pretzels and cookies and toss lightly.
Popcorn Salad
Popcorn provides added fiber and flavor to this delicious salad.
Ingredients
8 cups popped popcorn
6 slices bacon
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1 red bell pepper, diced
4 green onions, thinly sliced, including greens
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
lettuce leaves
Directions
1. Place popcorn in extra large bowl.
2. Sauté bacon until crispy, then drain on paper towels. Chop or crumble bacon and reserve.
3. Mix together mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in small bowl. Set aside.
4. Combine celery, carrot, bell pepper and green onions in medium bowl.
5. Add mayonnaise mixture to vegetables. Mix thoroughly.
6. Immediately before serving, add mayonnaise mixture, bacon and cheese to popcorn in bowl. Toss very gently to just combine. Do not over mix.
7. Serve on lettuce leaves. If desired, garnish with extra shredded cheese and chopped bacon.
Tip: This salad doesn’t hold up long, so mix at the last minute and serve immediately.
Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn
Pizza-loving kids can't get enough of these snack-time favorites.
Ingredients
6 quarts popped popcorn olive oil cooking spray
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons garlic salt
2 teaspoons paprika
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
Directions
1. Place popcorn in a large, sealable plastic container (or in a 2.5 gallon plastic sealable bag).
2. Spray popcorn lightly with cooking spray.
3. Sprinkle cheese, garlic salt, paprika and Italian seasoning over popcorn and shake to distribute evenly.
4. To serve, scoop popcorn into reusable plastic cups.
Preparation time: 5 minutes
