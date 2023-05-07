Tigers receive high honors at Oregon State FFA Convention

ONTARIO — Tigers accumulated a plethora of awards as they celebrated their success at the 2023 Oregon State FFA Convention in April, according to an email received from the Ontario School District. A large number of students attended and participated in the FFA Convention with a many students earning awards and advancing to the National Convention throughout various categories and competitions.
Agri-Science Fair
Ontario had students competing in Animal Sciences, Foods and Food Processing, Power and Structure, and Social Systems. Among the students competing in those categories, Ellie Prentiss, Azure Porter, Colson Johnston, Alondra Sosa, and Erika Perez advanced to nationals in Animal Sciences; Alexandria Peters and Evesha Brown advanced in Power and Structure; and Macy Fordyce, Simon Sosa, Lupita Arizmendi, and Matteo Walker advanced in the Social Systems category.
State Proficiency
There were six Tigers selected as finalists in State Proficiency, including Arizmendi, Landscape Management; Walker, Ag Mechanic Repair and Maintenance; Peters, Agri-Science Integrated; Paisly Porter, Equine Placement; Preston McBride, Beef Placement; and Rance Prentiss, Goat Production.
Among those finalists, Arizmendi, Walker, and Peters advanced to nationals.
Farm Business Management
Ontario had two teams competing in Farm Business Management, and resulted in the two teams placing second and third. Team B, consisting of Maibelyn Herrera, Cresencio Clayton, Peters, McBride, and Maya Gomez, were the runners-up, whereas Team A, consisting of Sativa Joslin, Nelson Ramos, Katelynn Hussman, Evesha Brown, and Baylie Santoyo, finished in third place.
State Degree
The State Degree recipients from Ontario High School include, Brienne Kemble, Malea Lambros, Alondra Sosa, Whitney Harris, Brown, Herrera, Peters, Brooke Campbell, Santoyo, Walker, Arizmendi, Pricillia Esquivel, Roderick McAuley, and McBride.
Traditional Artwork
Lambros, second, and Hussman, fourth, both placed in the photography, art and essay competition.
FFA Information Contest
Ontario’s team finished second in the FFA Information Contest, which included Abilene Lee, Matthew Daniels, Caitlynn Wade, Kaitlyn Gonzalez, Kaysen Unger, Aubrey Gomez, and Danielle Capron.
Above and Beyond
“Going to Nationals in one contest is an honor. Going for two is rare. Going for three is unheard of,” read a PowerPoint emailed to the Argus Observer from the Ontario School District.
“Peters is smashing records,” read the PowerPoint, as she advanced to Nationals in three separate competitions, including Agri-Science, State Proficiency, and Science Fair.
Walker and Arizmendi both advanced to Nationals in two separate competitions. Walker will be competing in Agri-Science Fair, along with Ag Mechanic Repair and Maintenance-Placement, whereas Arizmendi will be competing in Agri-Science Fair and Landscape Management.
Additionally, all three students earned their State Degrees.
State Council
Ontario’s Kinsley Kemble was honored for performing her duties as the FFA Oregon State Vice President through 2022-23, joining a small group of past State Officers from Ontario.
Additionally, former Ontario City Councilor Dan Capron received an Honorary State Degree, along with Arcadia Produce receiving the Distinguished Service Awards, after being nominated by Ontario FFA.
