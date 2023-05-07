Tigers receive high honors at Oregon State FFA Convention

Ontario Future Farmers of America pictured at the 2023 Oregon State FFA Convention.

 Submitted Photo

ONTARIO — Tigers accumulated a plethora of awards as they celebrated their success at the 2023 Oregon State FFA Convention in April, according to an email received from the Ontario School District. A large number of students attended and participated in the FFA Convention with a many students earning awards and advancing to the National Convention throughout various categories and competitions.

Agri-Science Fair



Tags

Load comments