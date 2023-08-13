ONTARIO — On Aug. 5, approximately 30 Ontario High School football players and coaches served the community through a “gridiron community service project.”

According to Kristy Rodriguez, executive director of the housing authority of Malheur and Harney County, the football team got involved when Head Coach Greg Simmons initially reached out to the parents to let them know they planned on doing a project of this nature, but was still figuring out the details at that moment.



