Four Tigers, along with others, repaint the Parkview Village Community Center on Aug. 5 to make the building look nicer for the residents and community. Kristy Rodriguez, executive director of the housing authority of Malheur and Harney County, mentioned in an email to the Argus Observer that a lot of paint was chipped off.
Members of the Ontario High School football team help spread mulch all over the back end of the Northwest Housing Alternatives Riverbend project on Aug. 5.
Tigers football players repaint the Parkview Village Community Center, while one player gives his teammate a lift to reach the higher points of the building.
ONTARIO — On Aug. 5, approximately 30 Ontario High School football players and coaches served the community through a “gridiron community service project.”
According to Kristy Rodriguez, executive director of the housing authority of Malheur and Harney County, the football team got involved when Head Coach Greg Simmons initially reached out to the parents to let them know they planned on doing a project of this nature, but was still figuring out the details at that moment.
“I approached him after that discussion to let him know that we have a few community service ideas to have done for a couple of affordable housing projects if he was interested in collaboration. He agreed to collaborate to have the boys get involved in assisting [these] projects that we had,” said Rodriguez in an email to the Argus Observer.
She mentioned that they had the football players assist in a variety of service projects, including spreading mulch over to help out Northwest Housing Alternatives at their project Riverbend.
“This took a lot of work and spreading mulch all over the back end of the project to beautify this newly built affordable housing complex.”
They also had a group of players at the Parkview Village apartments repainting the community center “that had a lot of chipped paint coming off the building.”
Ontario Assistant Coach Andrew Maeda also led a group of players at Beck Kiwanis Park in picking up trash and garbage around the park complex.
“What it means to us to have these groups of volunteers help out is beyond words of feeling grateful. We live in a community where many agencies and properties have very little staff to assist with the upkeep of big apartment complexes in our area,” she said.
Rodriguez added that many of the affordable housing employees wear many different caps within their respective agencies to assist one another in the upkeep of their various projects.
“These boys took a lot of work off our hands to assist us with bigger projects that we have for our places that we have put on the backburner, due to not having enough capacity within our agencies to get this done. I am so appreciative for the community giving back and especially these boys taking time out of their day especially on [an] early Saturday morning to come help out our community. Again we are beyond grateful for the Ontario High School football team and their coaches for such a huge give back to our community!”
