VALE — The Drexel H. Foundation held its 16th annual Children’s Film Festival on Sept. 18 and Crash Course in Film Making event on Sept. 1.
The theme for the events was “For Kids, By Kids and with Kids in Mind” and submissions can be viewed on the foundation’s social media and website at https://bit.ly/3oyqwUb.
This year two films tied for Best of Show honors, with each filmmaker earning $100.
The winners for each of the four age categories were announced on the foundation’s social media platforms with first-place winners in each age category receiving $50 in gift certificates.
Everyone who submitted a film received a bag full of prizes. This year, the crash course was held via Zoom, with instruction from a professional filmmaker on how to create a film.
All participants told the story of how those colorful painted cows came to Vale.
Using Vale murals as locations for the action, it all was put together into a short animated film called “On the Moo-ve.”
The Children’s Film Festival winners have picked picked up their trophies and prizes.
Gracie Wing won first place for the Youth 4-11 category with her film “The Map.”
In the division for ages 12 to 14, Hoss Johnson’s “The Harvest” earned first place, and “The Fishing Trip” by Kinzi Wing earned second.
In the young adult category, first place went to Maile Wing for her film “The Toilet Paper Trap.”
The Adult 20+ division winner was “College A Race?” by Sam McLaughlin, with second place “AJAR “by Phill Stucker and third place “Mountain Zoomin” by Andrew McLaughlin.
Other entries included a parody titled “Teaching Ozzie how to use a Computer,” and a stop action animation film called “A Sleepless Night.”
Winning top honors as the best of show and $100 cash was a tie-breaker between Johnson’s “The Harvest” and Stucker’s “AJAR.” The judges look for films that are emotionally engaging to give these top honors and Johnson and Stucker’s films fit the bill, which tied their scores.
The Drexel H. Foundation was originally created to help preserve the historic 1908 Vale Hotel and 1895 Grand Opera House.
At its inception, the goal was to create an art center in a portion of the Grand Opera House and later in the Vale Hotel, in order to provide a space for the community to enjoy cultural events and art education.
In 1995, the first Art Camp & Talent Show was held. Over the years the foundation has added several annual art programs, humanities, and cultural events.
In 2005, the annual Film Festival “For Kids By Kids and With Kids In Mind began.” The following year, an annual Film Crash Course workshop with professional film and screenwriters started.
For a list of the 2021 sponsors, and to see all the film entries visit the foundation’s website, www.thedrexelfoundation.org. Fore more information, find the foundation on Facebook and Instagram or contact them by phone at (541) 473-3470 and leave a message for Sandijean Fuson or Kelsey Tolman.
