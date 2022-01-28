BOISE — America’s most-watched antiques appraisal series, “Antiques Roadshow,” will visit the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise on May 31, to film three episodes for its upcoming 27th season. This all-day event will NOT be open to the general public due to pandemic-related health concerns. However, those interested in attending and having their antiques appraised can enter for a chance to win two free tickets to attend the invitation-only filming — and to meet with one of the show’s appraisal experts — in the Antiques Roadshow Boise ticket lottery.
This limited-admission event is part of Antiques Roadshow’s focus on health and safety. All production events for the show’s 27th season will follow COVID-19 protocols, and most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.
“I can’t wait to resume our familiar appraisal-event production format this year and am most excited to interact with our fans on-set,” says Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The magic of a Roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we’re ready to discover Boise’s treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden!”
Admission to the May 31 event is free; however, tickets are required and must be obtained in advance through the ticket lottery. The deadline for entries is March 21, at 11:59 p.m. (PT). There is a limit of one pair of free tickets per household. As many as 1,800 pairs of tickets for the Boise event will be given away in the lottery. Complete entry rules can be found on the Antiques Roadshow website.
A small number of tickets will also be available to fans who apply on social media platforms Instagram and Twitter. The deadline for social media entries is Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. (PT).
During the appraisal event, guests will receive a free verbal evaluation of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed pair of guests is invited to bring two items for appraisal, and must bring at least one item to be admitted to the event.
The Antiques Roadshow crew is also recruiting local volunteers to assist on May 31. Volunteers can register here and will be contacted to learn more about this unique service opportunity.
Three episodes of Antiques Roadshow will be created from the show’s Boise visit for inclusion in the program’s 27th broadcast season, to air in 2023. Guests’ appraisal sessions may or may not appear in the broadcast episodes.
For more information about Antiques Roadshow events, visit the FAQ page or call (888) 762-3749.
Antiques Roadshow airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on Idaho Public Television.
