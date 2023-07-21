The following information was compiled from History.com.
On July 19, 1799, the Rosetta Stone was discovered.
During Napoleon Bonaparate's Egyptian campaign, a French soldier discovered a black basalt slab inscribed with three different scripts: Greek, Egyptian hieroglyphics and Egyptian demotic. The stone was irregularly shaped with fragments of passages, but archaeologists said the Rosetta Stone was inscribed by priests honoring a pharaoh, Ptolemy V, in the second century B.C.
The Greek passage announced that the three scripts were all of identical meaning.
A year earlier in 1798, Napoleon brought a group of scholars and told them to seize all important cultural artifacts for France. In 1801, when the British defeated Napoleon, they took possession of the Rosetta Stone.
Scholar Thomas Young made progress with the initial hieroglyphics analysis. French Egyptologist Jean-Francois Champollion, who taught himself ancient languages, cracked the code and deciphered the hieroglyphics, using his knowledge of Greek as a guide.
The Rosetta Stone is housed in the British Museum in London today.
Operation Gomorrah was launched at about this time in 1943. On July 24, 1943, British bombers dropped 2,300 tons of incendiary on Hamburg north of Berlin.
Two years earlier, The Blitz killed 43,000 civilians in Britain and, in July, 167 British civilians died due to bombing raids. The evening of July 24, British aircraft bombed the city killing 1,500 Germans on the first raid. The raid was the equivalent the German bombers had dropped on London in the five most destructive raids.
Britain lost only only 12 aircraft in the raid, thanks a new radar-jamming device called "Window." Things got worse for Germany: the U.S. Eighth Air Force began bombing runs on northern Germany, with two raids on Hamburg during the day.
By November of that year, Operation Gomorrah proved devastating to Hamburg-along with German morale. Hitler refused to visit the burned-out cities where British bombers had dropped more than 9,000 tons of explosives, killing 30,000 and destroying 280,000 buildings. That included industrial and munitions plants.
Sebastian Cruz is a summer intern for the Argus Observer, placed here by Youth Rising.
