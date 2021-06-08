This potato salad incorporates homemade ranch dressing ingredients

Warmer days are here and it’s time to start planning your outdoor gatherings. We can’t get enough of food blogger, One Sweet Mess’ Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato Salad. Your picnic favorites are deliciously combined in one bowl...Idaho® red potatoes, chicken and bacon mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, lemon juice and spices like garlic, parsley and dill. Make sure you boil the potatoes until they are fork tender; overcooking them will lead to a mushy salad. The second best part about this one-dish meal (taste is number one) is that it can be prepared and refrigerated up to three days in advance!
Ingredients
2 and ½ pounds Idaho® red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces and rinsed
1 pound bacon
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
2 tablespoons freshly chopped dill
2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-size cubes
salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Add the potatoes to a large pot. Fill the pot with enough cold water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil. Add a few generous pinches of kosher salt to the water to season the potatoes. Continue to cook until the potatoes are fork tender, about 25-30 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the bacon. Cut the bacon into 1-inch pieces. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the bacon to the pan and cook until crispy. Remove the crispy bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any excess fat. Set aside.
Strain the potatoes and rinse them with cold water to stop the cooking process. Allow the potatoes to rest in the strainer for a few minutes to drain off any excess water.
While the potatoes are draining, prepare the ranch dressing. In a bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, herbs, garlic, lemon juice, buttermilk, and worcestershire sauce. Whisk to combine. Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
Transfer the drained potatoes to a large bowl. Gently fold in the ranch dressing mixture. Add the chicken, bacon, and onion to the bowl with potatoes and gently fold to combine. Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
Cover the bowl and place the salad in the refrigerator to chill. The salad can be made up to 3 days in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.