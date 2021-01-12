This hot pot soup is full of wholesome ingredients

Ahhh … 2021. It’s finally here! As many of us have resolutions to eat healthier and become better versions of ourselves as we start a new year, you’ll be happy to know that naturally fat, cholesterol and gluten-free, vitamin rich Idaho® potatoes can elevate the nutritional value of any meal they’re in. This Asian-inspired Idaho® Potato Mushroom Chicken Hot Pot recipe is from Stacey Doyle’s Little Figgy Food blog. The recipe combines fresh and wholesome ingredients like mushrooms, carrots, spring onions, Idaho® potatoes, chicken breasts and stock with flavorful mix-ins like soy sauce, poultry herbs and crushed red pepper flakes. This slurp-worthy soup is best served the same day and makes for a comforting and filling dinner. Swap out the chicken broth for vegetable broth if you prefer a vegetarian-friendly dish, or add in shrimp instead of chicken for the seafood lovers at your table.
Pro Tip: Cook the potatoes for ten minutes and flip them over halfway through until they turn golden brown.
This Asian-inspired chicken hot pot is all about being intentional and enjoying the process of simmering the vegetables in the broth along with the already cooked chicken. Trust me it’s best to cook this recipe in steps rather than throwing it all in the pot at once. The cooking process is similar to the fondue style of cooking, both of which lends to enjoying time with each other while you are cooking.
Read Stacey's full post, with more photos, online at https://www.littlefiggy.com.
Ingredients:
• 8 ounces baby Bella or gourmet blend mushrooms, sliced
• 1/2 cup white wine, divided
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced
• 2 large Idaho® potatoes, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds
• 1 bunch of spring onions, sliced – additional for garnish, optional
• 2 pre-cooked large chicken breasts, chopped
• 1-liter chicken stock
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce or amino acids
• 1 tablespoon Litehouse® Poultry Herb Blend
• 2 teaspoons hot sauce or crushed red pepper flakes, optional
Directions:
1. In a large nonstick saucepan or casserole pan, dry char the sliced mushrooms over medium heat until they start to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
2. Add 1/4 cup of the white wine to deglaze the pan. Add olive oil and heat over medium-high heat.
3. Add the carrots and potatoes and cook about 10 minutes. Turn halfway through and cook until potatoes start to turn golden and carrots are just starting to soften. *Optional: If you prefer, you can set aside the potatoes to add at the end and enjoy like steak cut fries or leave in to continue cooking.*
4. Add the spring onions, chopped cooked chicken, broth, soy sauce or amino acids, remaining white wine, the Litehouse Poultry Herb Blend and cooked mushrooms Turn heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste and adjust flavor if needed.
5. Garnish with spring onions if desired, and optional hot sauce or crushed red pepper flakes.
Notes:
• You can substitute the chicken for shrimp if desired.
• To make it vegetarian, substitute the chicken broth for vegetable broth, and skip the protein.
• It's best served the same day.
• You can double if needed to serve a larger crowd.
