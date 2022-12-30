Things to Do Dec. 31, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, Dec. 31Qi Gong Zhan Zhuang — Practice, 9 a.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Annual Opera House Tour, 9 a.m. to noon, Vale Hotel and Grand Opera House, 123 Main St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3470.Second annual New Years Eve Bash (Elks, FA Club), happy hour, 7 p.m.; dinner, 8 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario.New Year's Eve fireworks, 7 p.m. off Rhinehart Butte in Vale (weather permitting or they will be on Sunday night).New Year’s Eve Karaoke and Dance Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, $5 admission, Payette Community & Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Year's Eve Show Payette Community Payette Senior Center Elk Bash Dance Party Happy Hour Vale Hotel Theatre Opera House Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs GENERAL LABORER NEEDED FULL TIME POSITION START IMMEDIATELY 208-741-0452 15 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 15 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +6 Updated 15 hrs ago
