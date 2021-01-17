MONDAY, Jan. 18

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-452-5920. At this time, due to COVID-19 concerns, there is limited entry, masks are encouraged and no children are preferred.

Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., near the baseball fields at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.

Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483.

Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.

Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.

Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.

Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.

New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.

TUESDAY, Jan. 19

Free COVID-19 testing, 2 to 6 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse station No. 2, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, register at doineedacovid19test.com.

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. To view the meeting, visit the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Nyssa School Board of Directos special session, 7 p.m., auditorium, Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

