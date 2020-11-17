These potato pancakes include breakfast meats and pickled blueberries

Pickled blueberries are atop a stack of fresh Idaho Russet Potato Johnnycakes.

 Idaho Potato Commission via Blogger Adam Moore

Mornings never looked so good!

Fuel up with Idaho Russet Potato Johnnycakes before you head to the store to stock up on items for your Thanksgiving feast.

Made with Idaho russet potatoes, cornmeal, butter, instant pancake mix, minced bacon, crumbled sausage and topped with juicy pickled blueberries, get all your favorite breakfast flavors in one fork-sinkingly good stack.

Mashed Idaho russet potatoes give these pancakes a creamy yet airy texture, making them perfect for soaking up the jammy, spiced blueberries.

Pro tip: Make the pickled blueberries in advance as they will need time to chill in the refrigerator. 

Idaho® Russet Potato Johnnycakes from Blogger Adam Moore

Ingredients:

Johnnycakes

• 5 cups mashed Idaho® russet potatoes

• 5 cups yellow cornmeal

• 5 cups pancake mix, prepared as instructed

• 1 cup bacon, minced, par-cooked

• 1 cup sausage, finely crumbled, par-cooked

• Unsalted butter, as needed, for cooking

Pickled blueberries

• 1/2 cup bourbon

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons whole clove

• 2 teaspoons ground allspice

• 2 cups red wine vinegar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 4 quarts ripe blueberries

• 2 cups Monin® blueberry purée

Directions:

Johnnycakes

1. Preheat griddle to 350°F.

2. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix until just combined.

3. Using a ¼ cup scoop, pour mixture onto the hot griddle with melted butter. Cook until golden on both sides, about 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Serve immediately topped with pickled blueberries and a drizzle of the pickling liquid.

Pickled Blueberries

1. Add bourbon, cinnamon, clove, allspice, sugar, vinegar and blueberries to a large saucepot over medium-high heat.

2. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes, then chill under refrigeration.

3. Once chilled, combine with blueberry purée and reserve until ready to use.

Tags

Load comments