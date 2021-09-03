The Payette author of “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures”, Toiresa Frazier, mother of Cash Troyer, who was unable to attend July's event, is one of the guests on tap for the Sept. 7 Treasure Valley Connection.
PAYETTE — The upcoming rendition of the Treasure Valley Connection, a monthly gathering hosted by Stonecroft Ministries which was previously called Ladies Night Out.
“Unexpected Surprises” is the theme for the Sept. 7 meeting, which will be at the Hideaway Grill, at 1630 3rd Ave. S in Payette.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; and at 6 p.m. the meal is served and the program begins. The cost to attend is $12.
This month’s guest feature will be Toriesa Frasier of Payette, who has written and published a book “Cash’s Flight Plans and Adventures.” She will share about her son, Cash, who died at age 9, and the need to nurture children’s interests and desires.
Frasier was scheduled to speak several months ago, but had to reschedule due to her job at the Ontario Municipal Airport, and the flurry of forest fires needing air services at that time.
DiAnn Wilson, of Caldwell, a former Mrs. Senior Idaho, will be sharing her vocal talent presenting special uplifting musical numbers.
Jerri Wickert, of Baker City, will share humorously about “Unexpected Surprises”
and finding the light source to defy the darkness when those surprises alarmed her.
There will be door prizes at the event.
For reservations, contact Wanda at (208) 739-5030 or text her with your name and the names of those attending with you.
Guests may pay upon arrival, and parents who hire a babysitter in order to attend will receive a $10 reimbursement.
Anyone may attend these monthly events.
UP NEXT: Oct. 5, “The Invincible Woman” with Jan Mathers, of Bend; Nov. 2, Treasure Valley Connection hosts a fundraiser auction for Stonecroft Ministries.
