Theater troupe presents its annual play thru March 21

Illustrious Onion Skin Players Director Ruth Creek Phyillaier admires the auditorium of the historic Star Theater in Weiser in February of 2020.

 Griffin Hewitt photos | The Argus Observer

WEISER

The Illustrious Onion Skin Players, a Weiser-based melodrama theater troupe, will be presenting this year’s play, “The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” at 7 p.m. Friday.

According to information on the troupe’s Facebook Page, this year’s production “tells the tale of a wildly dangerous desperado, a strong and handsome U.S. Marshall, a loveless sheriff, and a wicked widow.”

Attendees will find out how a “wild bunch of characters all end up in a crooked plan to rob the bank of Skeleton Gulch.”

The Onion Skin Players have been presenting melodramas to the Western Treasure Valley for 36 years.

Social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.

The play takes place in the historic Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.illustriousonionskin players.org.

Tags

Load comments