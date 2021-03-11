Theater troupe presents its annual play thru March 21

WEISER
The Illustrious Onion Skin Players, a Weiser-based melodrama theater troupe, will be presenting this year’s play, “The Saga of Buzzard Perch,” or “Not My Brother’s Keeper,” at 7 p.m. Friday.
According to information on the troupe’s Facebook Page, this year’s production “tells the tale of a wildly dangerous desperado, a strong and handsome U.S. Marshall, a loveless sheriff, and a wicked widow.”
Attendees will find out how a “wild bunch of characters all end up in a crooked plan to rob the bank of Skeleton Gulch.”
The Onion Skin Players have been presenting melodramas to the Western Treasure Valley for 36 years.
Social distancing guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.
The play takes place in the historic Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.illustriousonionskin players.org.
