Inside the historic Star Theater

This photo shows the auditorium and stage of the historic Star Theater in Weiser.

 Argus Observer, file

WEISER — The Illustrious Onion Skin Players, a theater company based out of Weiser, is hosting auditions for an upcoming play.

Those interested in trying out can stop by the Star Theater at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

The theater troupe performs an 1890’s-style melodrama the first three full weekends of March and generally holds auditions during the first week of December for those shows.

The theater is at 322 State St.

For more information, contact Linda Shaw at (541) 212-0032.

