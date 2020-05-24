This column started out with an abbreviated coffee clutch at VAOI since we are behind locked doors and have a limited number of folks around our table.
They might not be making headlines anymore but our military are out there fighting and sacrificing for us each and every day. Tomorrow is Memorial Day: honoring those that have died in the service of our Country. Do something special for a family of a man or woman that gave their life for us. Honor them by maybe supporting those in the service of our country today or have served in the past. Do something special on this one day of remembrance that says you really care.
I would think that during this time of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic you would give thanks that our military forces are keeping us safe and fighting in conflicts that keep our enemies at arm’s length. Whether we here at home are practicing social distancing or not, our military forces continue aboard our ships, submarines, jungles and in far off lands ready to fight to keep our freedoms here at home, and in some cases dying for us.
I thought that just maybe this COVID-19 would help bring our Nation together and we would be thinking more about our Country as a unit, working as a team and not as divided. I was and am wrong and I would think that those in our Armed Forces have to think that also? I certainly can’t speak for everyone in our military and I would never do that so I speak for myself and some that I have talked with recently that happen to share my opinion, some did not share my judgement. Some thought that the demonstrations were good for our Country since the demonstrators were expressing their rights as citizens. That is true, but at what cost? Some have expressed a desire to get back to normal. What do you think that really means?
Locally, some of our Veterans and their families are homeless, hungry or in need of a few dollars to get them through tough times. They used to have jobs, they have rent or a mortgage or struggle to pay water, electric or their phone bills. What about those that are still working but not having enough hours at their job to quite make their bills. Many organizations are struggling to make ends meet because they don’t have the fundraising functions that they had in the past because of this social distancing and people fear of going out into crowds.
Seems to me there are more opinions and not enough folks with common sense. I am sure you have all the answers to the COVID-19 and how it should be handled. I am also sure I have all the answers. Or is there a third solution to our challenge? Just might be the voting box. Every time we vote we select those into office that we think will represent our community. Have we been doing a great job at the one thing that we have so much power as individuals? Does our system work? I think it does. It might not look pretty and you might equate it to sausage making, the process is messy but the cost of freedom is not cut and dry.
Now getting back to what started this article in the first place. Our men and women serving our country and have served our country. Think about what they are thinking when it is not only COVID-19 and the struggles with it but the fact that they have put their lives on the line for us. Are we supporting them? Because if we are not then COVID-19 is not the only thing that we need to place at our number one concern. Our Armed Forces, Veterans, first responders, our medical folks, politicians, neighbors, family, loved ones, economy and many other important issues that ALL have to be in the forefront or we will fail. There is no “one thing” that should be our top priority. That is my opinion.
“Normal is an illusion. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.” — Morticia Addams (matriarch of the Addams family)
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
