I happen to believe that our country is the best that the world has.
I believe that our elected officials are made up of good folks that want to do their best for the betterment of our Nation. I believe this because we elected them and as individuals and as a collective, we are intelligent enough to make the right choices. Now with that said there are a few exceptions. It is up to YOU to think about this November 3rd and exercise YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE.
I have decided to write this column about some good we have for our military, veterans and family members and loved ones. The United States spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and Brazil – combined… Defense spending accounts for 15 percent of all federal spending and roughly half of discretionary spending. With that kind of money and spending I would think we would have the best to work with for our military to function. That equates to about $732 billion. I think this would be a way of preserving peace through strength and that is good for our military and nation.
The annual budget anticipated for the VA is about $243.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. I believe that with this kind of spending we will see top quality care, benefits and services wherever a veteran works or lives. Suicide and opioid prevention are at the top of the list with enhancing efficiencies by accelerating a new and modern medical care scheduling system. There is hope in the future for ALL to get the care promised. Remember I am not concentrating on the negatives of the system but the positives in this column. We will tear this article apart as time goes on and the promises broken in other articles!
Just thought that we might concentrate on what we have going for us and what might be if and when we utilize ALL this money efficiently and only if we have the folks in place to make the system tick properly.
Just think, with all this money and the chance to modernize the VA, IT and infrastructure with efficiency, transparency and accountability what the future holds for us and those coming after us. I look forward to the reduction of waste, fraud, abuse with the $228 million for the Office of Inspector General to oversee and strengthen accountability and give some teeth to transparency, reduction of waste, fraud and abuse.
Think about the claims for Blue Water Navy backlog and getting that accomplished. Wouldn’t that be novel? Well there I go again bringing hope to those that 58 years ago were exposed to Agent Orange. We have learned that we have to fight for our VA medical help and I am thinking that just like the boots on the ground in Vietnam the VA system, Congress and everyone in-between might have learned from the past mistakes that just maybe we will get the help promised?
As a collective mind I hope that our Veterans of today’s conflicts have seen the hell that many of us has gone through to get our just deserves start now banging on the doors of those that we elect to anticipate the needs of our Military Veterans before they suffer the life struggle of health needs that are not available. Maybe there is hope in this next fiscal year that many of the past mistakes will be corrected? You have the power of the voting box to make it happen.
You have a lot at stake in November, making sure your vote counts and making sure you talk to the ones you elect and find out their support or lack of support for you. I assure you that without your support and voice at the voting booth (or your mail-in ballot) all this positive news and money spent will accomplish the same as we have had since the beginning of the fight for health benefits ever since we have formed this wonderful Nation in 1776. Your choice: we can go along as we have had or we can make the future for us and those that will come after us more positive than we have ever seen in the past. This is truly exciting that the money for our Military and Veterans will be an amount that will make a difference, only if WE vote for the folks that care about what WE deserve.
“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” Susan B. Anthony.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
