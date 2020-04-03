In the past few years, I have felt a pull to research my ancestors. I use Familysearch.org and Ancestry.com primarily, assisted by Google Maps. I am awed at the courage it took to leave picturesque Old World villages for the stark reality of the American West—from the blinded Zurich butcher Hans Ulrich Bryner, my father’s great-grandfather, who held onto the back of a wagon as he walked hundreds of miles to Utah, to my mother’s great-grandfather William Starkey, who left the Warwickshire coal mines of England for those of Almy, Wyoming.
Family relationships, now and forever, are of prime importance to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is the reason for the church’s emphasis on gathering family records and the building of temples. The operation of 217 existing and planned temples worldwide is only possible because of many thousands of volunteers. The impulse for this work is referred to as “The Spirit of Elijah,” which Russell M. Nelson, prophet and president of the church, defines as “a manifestation of the Holy Ghost bearing witness of the divine nature of the family.”
In Malachi 4:5, we are told, “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord: And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.” The word for “turn” can be translated as restore, or reconcile. The curse referred to, using the Hebrew word “he’rem,” denotes “a ban for utter destruction.” This word is used in Deuteronomy 20:17 to describe six groups of people under “the ban,” to be utterly destroyed by Joshua’s army during the conquest of Canaan.
Why such a strong warning? When the Lord says he will smite the earth with a curse, the implication is that essential generational relationships can be broken, leading to destructive unhappiness and confusion. As Jesus prophesied, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.” (Matthew 24:12) This generational division can begin to heal as we seek out the names and stories of those who have gone before us.
“For, for this cause was the gospel preached also to them that are dead, that they might be judged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit.” (I Peter 4:6) Jesus opened the doors for the preaching of the gospel in the spirit world, so those who died without the gospel would be granted the same power of choice given to the living. All will be free to accept or reject any work done for them. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, The hour is coming, and now is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God: and they that hear shall live.” (John 5:25)
Jesus spoke of the keys, or the Priesthood authority, of the sealing power: “And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” (Matthew 16:18-19)
Why was Elijah to come a second time? To restore the sealing power that binds husbands and wives and their children together for time and eternity. “Why would the earth be wasted? Simply because if there is not a welding link between the fathers and the children—which is the work for the dead—then we will all stand rejected; the whole work of God will fail and be utterly wasted,” said Joseph Fielding Smith, tenth president of the Church.
The saving ordinance of baptism for the dead and the sealing ordinances of husband to wife and parent to child, through proper authority, are available in LDS temples. If you are interested in learning more, please listen to or watch LDS General Conference at 10:00 and 2:00 on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5.
PATTY KENNINGTON is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.
The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
