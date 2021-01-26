The Rocky Road to love for Valentine's Day

Your love is one of a kind, so why settle for the same old flowers and candy this Valentine’s Day? Instead, deliver a bouquet of flavor with delicious Rocky Road Popcorn Clusters. Packed with texture and taste — sweet, salty, creamy, smooth — this easy-to make confection is sure to delight your sweetheart’s senses.
And, because they’re made with popcorn — a healthful whole grain (fiber) naturally low in fat — these treats are one little indulgence with a heart-healthy core. Put them in a pretty patterned tin, or, wrap them in wax paper and tuck them in a gift bag.
This recipe also makes a great after-school project for kids. Just make sure an adult supervises the microwave, and young chefs will have a blast cooking up some love for mom and dad. If allergies are an issue, simply omit the walnuts.
Best of all, you can whip up a batch in just 15 minutes — which leaves you plenty of time to compose the perfect love poem!
Rocky Road Popcorn Clusters
Makes: about 3 dozen
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 bag (6 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
4 cups popped popcorn
1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
1. Place chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl. Heat in microwave on HIGH 1 minute, until melted. Stir in oil.
2. Place popcorn, marshmallows and walnuts in large bowl. Pour chocolate over mixture, tossing to coat.
3. Drop mixture by tablespoonful onto wax paper-lined jellyroll pan.
4. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours or overnight.
