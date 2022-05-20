In the context of eternity, President Russell M. Nelson said this life is “hardly a nanosecond.” But “what a crucial nanosecond it is!” That’s because our choices today determine what kind of lives we will live forever.
The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke on Sunday evening from a packed Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to young adults around the world. He was joined by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, who also spoke. To encourage young adults to gather before and after the broadcast, buildings on Temple Square have been open since 3 p.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m. local time.
All young adults ages 18–30 and those in their last year of seminary within a 1.5-hour radius of the Conference Center were encouraged to participate.
President Nelson highlighted three absolute truths that this university-age audience should make the foundation of their spiritual education: 1) Each of us will die; 2) because of Jesus Christ, each of us will be resurrected and become immortal; and 3) we will each be judged for the choices we make now.
To help them live their best lives, the prophet encouraged the audience with three more fundamental truths:
1. Know Who You Are
“Child of God” is the most important label that a human being has, the prophet said. For Latter-day Saints, the next most important are “child of the covenant” and “disciple of Jesus Christ.”
“Tonight, I plead with you not to replace these three paramount and unchanging identifiers with any others, because doing so could stymie your progress or pigeonhole you in a stereotype that could potentially thwart your eternal progression,” President Nelson said.
People tag themselves or others with a variety of labels — nationality, political persuasion, education and other things. But, the prophet said, these descriptors are minor and can even become divisive.
2. Know What Heavenly Father and His Son Have Offered You
“In short, They have offered you everything!” President Nelson said. “Heavenly Father’s plan for His children allows us to live where and how He lives and ultimately to become more and more like Him. His plan literally makes the richest blessings of all eternity available to us, including the potential for us to become ‘joint-heirs with Christ’ (Romans 8:17).”
God will do “everything He can, short of violating your agency, to help you not miss out on the greatest blessings in all eternity,” President Nelson said.
3. Know the Truth Related to Your Conversion
The prophet urged young adults to own their spirituality and pursue perpetual religious growth.
“If you have questions — and I hope you do — seek answers with the fervent desire to believe,” he said. “Learn all you can about the gospel and be sure to turn to truth-filled sources for guidance. We live in the dispensation when ‘nothing shall be withheld’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:28). Thus, in time, the Lord will answer all our questions.”
If young adults do these things, the prophet promised them “spiritual growth, freedom from fear, and a confidence that you can scarcely imagine now. You will have the strength to have a positive influence far beyond your natural capacity. And I promise that your future will be more exhilarating than anything you can presently believe.”
Read the full article online at https://bit.ly/3Numkhd.
