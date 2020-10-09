“Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell. For every kind of beasts, and of birds, and of serpents, and of things in the sea, is tamed, and hath been tamed of mankind: But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison” (James 3:5-8).
In the above passage of Scripture, James is warning about the dangers associated with the tongue.
(i. e. words)! In this world of instant (world-wide) communication and the technology to record, spread, and constantly replay one’s words (especially the words of those in politics or of public figures) this warning is more applicable today than ever; yet seems to go unheeded.
Inflammatory words can spread like wildfire and can start riots or even wars, as James said, “Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth!”
The political atmosphere has become polluted with the smoke from angry words as people try to wound and inflict as much damage as possible on those who disagree with them, “Who whet their tongue like a sword, and bend their bows to shoot their arrows, even bitter words” (Psalm 64:3).
As I wrote in my last article, those who have trusted Christ for salvation should manifest a different spirit from the world. Those who often make public statements should also be aware of the admonition of Proverbs 10:19 “In the multitude of words there wanteth not sin: but he that refraineth his lips is wise.” and choose their words more carefully in accord with their profession of faith and testimony for Christ.
As James continued to say, “Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be” (James 3:9, 10).
Our speech must be controlled by the Holy Spirit. We must pray asking the Lord for help through His grace and His word. It takes God’s grace not to respond in-kind to angry words directed at us which only incites more anger, “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1) Remember David’s Prayer, “Set a watch, O LORD, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips” (Psalm 143:3). The Psalmist also prayed, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).
Paul admonished believers to, “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers” (Ephesians 4:29).
God intends that our words would be used to heal and not to wound, “Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop: but a good word maketh it glad” (Proverbs 15:25).
As a preacher, I have to constantly pray, for the grace and wisdom given to the Prophet Isaiah “The Lord GOD hath given me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season to him that is weary:”
This does not mean that we should not speak-out against sin and ungodliness in our society. Both God, and the prophets in the Old Testament, and Jesus and the disciples in the New Testament, reproved sin and warned of its consequences with the purpose of bringing people to “repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21).
