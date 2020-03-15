Yes folks, this very day (referred to as the “Ides of March”) marked a day in the history of the Roman Calendar that celebrated the first full moon of the new year. The early Roman calendars did not number the days of a month, but they counted back from three fixed points in a month.
These points were called the Nones which were about nine days before the Ides; the Ides being the middle of the month and then the Kalends which represented the end of the month and the beginning of the next.
And, the Romans also marked the Ides of March as the deadline for settling debts, along with various religious observances. Seems that we today keep alive the settling debt idea with an additional 30-day extension to pay our debt to the Tax Man! Many of us today also relate the 15th of March to the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC, an event very much alive today through William Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar.”
The death of Caesar was an event that set off a civil war, as so many assassinations preceding this and following this have done the same, whether it be civil or regional or worldwide.
We all were discussing at the coffee table at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida these past few days that politics and religions have been the predominate underlying causes of conflict, war, sieges, death and inhuman activity since the beginning of recorded history. Of course, those reasons are generally generated by greed, avarice, materialism and desires to dictate control over all things.
Amazing that we can read about battles and wars starting in about 2500 BC, and continuing up to this very day! We should be ashamed as human beings, as to how we treat and what we do and have done to each other! Of course, there is good and positive humanitarian efforts throughout the world, and thankfully so, or an even greater human disaster would be occurring.
So, you ask, just what are the main causes of war? I think with each type of war you need to determine if the decisions being made, are made by rational or irrational persons. Lets assume that we have two rational persons at the brink of deciding to go to war or not. I would imagine that they each might be asking, what is the cost of this and how will I determine that it is or is not too high? One way to determine that would be that if what we gain actually exceeds the anticipated costs of the conflict, and then if a war does actually occur, then one of the sides has determined that gains are greater than costs (again from rational decision makers). The other reason might be (and generally is) a failure in the bargaining process to reach mutually advantageous outcomes. As a result of that kind of reasoning, I would venture a guess to confidently say that most wars are caused by irrational decision makers.
Looking back over the past 2500 years of wars, conflicts, sieges, there are a majority of them that fall within these particular reasons: economic gain; territorial gain; religion; nationalism; revenge; revolution and defense. And here are listed a few examples of these:
Economic gain (Taking control of a country’s wealth): The Anglo-Indian Wars from 1766 to 1849, between the British East India Company and several independent States in India. This gave Britain unrestricted use and access to all the native natural resources of the Indian Continent.
Territorial gain (Taking control of another country’s land): The Mexican-American War from 1846 to 1848, between Mexico and the United States. Texas was annexed by the United States but Mexico was still claiming the land belonged to them. The U.S. outfought the Mexicans and retained Texas incorporating it as a state.
Religious war (Different religions fighting each other): The Crusades from 1095 to 1291, between the Latin Church and Christian Powers in order to expel and retake the Muslim control in the Holy Lands and defend those gains.
“Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.” Charles de Gaulle, 1890 to 1970, Brigadier General French Infantry, Armoured Cavalry, Chair Provisional Government French Republic, Leader of Free France.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.