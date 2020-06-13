On Friday night, we should have been celebrating the 57th commencement ceremony for our 327 Treasure Valley Community College graduates. Instead, the John J. Easly Gym, which would normally have been overflowing with our graduates’ friends and families, was dark and empty. Our campus was quiet.
As you know, we made the heart-breaking decision to cancel our in-person ceremony, originally scheduled for June 12. Given the changing guidelines on group gatherings, as well as the fact that so many of our students returned home for this quarter to other parts of the state and the country, we felt delaying the event was the right choice.
Next June, 2021, TVCC will celebrate our first combined commencement – an in-person event that equally honors both the 2020 graduating class and the 2021 graduating class. We realize this means our 2020 grads will have to wait a year to take their symbolic walks across the stage, but we really want to give them that special moment of receiving a degree, turning their tassel, and hugging their friends, loved ones, and the TVCC staff who supported them every step of the way.
If you’ve been to one of our graduations, you know we have a tradition of having our graduates walk the gauntlet through cheering faculty as they take their seats. Later in the program, we ask graduates to stand and point to loved ones in the crowd who supported our students through it all. To be honest, what makes graduation ceremonies so wonderful, is the excitement and absolute pride we see on the faces of the students and their loved ones who attend the event. So, we simply didn’t want our graduates to miss the true “Pomp & Circumstance” their graduation deserves.
Although it’s a just a small token, we will be sending each graduate a diploma cover, a 2020 tassel and a commemorative Chukar-emblazoned face mask later this month. We hope graduates will share photos of their at-home celebrations with us so we can join in their excitement. Tag us on your photos on Facebook so we can share them on our page. We plan to include many of these in an online virtual celebration this fall.
As hard as it is to not have this celebration, we have not lost sight of the fact that these graduates will have achieved their goals under the most extraordinary of circumstances—and they will be able to take the next step toward a bright future.
With this degree, many of them are changing paths for not only their lives but for their families.
As I consider the many changes, opportunities and exciting things ahead, it is truly our students who fuel the passion we all share for ensuring a bright future for generations of students to come.
And to our students, thank you for your part in TVCC success story. We can’t wait to see what more you accomplish, and we stand ready to cheer you on to even greater triumphs!
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
