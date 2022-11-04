The Four C Notes to perform Nov. 10

The Four C Notes, pictured here, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. As a special Veterans Day tribute, all current and former members of the military are invited to attend free of charge.
ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center present The Four C Notes in concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. As a special Veterans Day tribute, all current and former members of the military are invited to attend free of charge.
Created by John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys,” The Four C Notes are dedicated to recreating the unforgettable music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The tribute features favorite hits, including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You, (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Let’s Hang On,” and many more.
Since 2013, The Four C Notes have grown from a Chicago-based act to an internationally touring sensation. They can be seen performing at theaters and outdoor festivals all across the US and now on the high seas aboard Celebrity Cruise Lines. They are the only group of its kind in the Midwest and are quickly becoming the country's premier tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
John Michael Coppola is best known as the founder, artistic director, and lead singer of the smash-hit tribute concert The Four C Notes. Coppola also created his own solo show, A Jersey Voice: Sinatra to Springsteen ... and Everyone in Between. He is a veteran of multiple theatre productions. Most notably, Coppola was also a part of the entire 2-1/2 year run of the Chicago company of the Tony Award winning musical Jersey Boys.
Ryan Stajmiger has been a member of the The Four C Notes since 2018. When not performing with the group, he spends most of his time working as a Chicago based Actor/Performer. He has performed with Chicago area theaters and regional companies. Outside of theater Stajmiger can be found carving pumpkins for his seasonal art business Staj-O-Lanterns.
Aaron Davidson is originally from Denver, Colorado, now based in Chicago and has been singing with The Four C Notes since 2015. He is thrilled to get to share this great music with audiences around the world. As a vocalist, Davidson has previously toured with The Latshaw Pops Orchestra singing the music of Paul Anka. He also works as an actor and has a special love performing in theater developed for young audiences. As a pianist, Davidson plays and teaches throughout the Chicago area, specializing in jazz, songwriting and the prohibition era. He is also the proud composer of a new Children’s Musical, Watercolors, which is in its final stage of development, and was developed alongside Northwestern University and the Purple Crayon Players.
David Wilner is a singer, songwriter, pianist, producer and DJ who has been performing in the Chicago area for over 25 years. Wilner began his career with the popular vocal rock band Blind Man’s Bluff with whom he toured nationally for six years and recorded five albums. Wilner spent several years performing as a solo pianist/singer/songwriter, and then returned to his a cappella roots. Today, Wilner is on stage as often as possible: performing as a solo artist, producing the Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes, spreading holiday cheer in The Caroling Party, guest appearing with The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Band, and of course, singing with The Four C Notes since 2014.
The Four C Notes are sponsored by Hotbox CBD, Weststaf, the Oregon Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the Gift Shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Concert tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite through the CCTV Facebook Page: Community Concerts of Treasure Valley. All ticket options are available at the door including Adult, Student and Family tickets, the popular punch-card and season passes.
For those with health concerns, masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the venue. This event is suitable for all ages.
