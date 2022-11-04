The Four C Notes to perform Nov. 10

The Four C Notes, pictured here, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. As a special Veterans Day tribute, all current and former members of the military are invited to attend free of charge.

ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center present The Four C Notes in concert on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. As a special Veterans Day tribute, all current and former members of the military are invited to attend free of charge.

​Created by John Michael Coppola, best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys,” The Four C Notes are dedicated to recreating the unforgettable music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.  The tribute features favorite hits, including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You, (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Let’s Hang On,” and many more.



