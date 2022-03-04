MALHEUR COUNTY — The Drexel H. Foundation Art programs and multi-cultural events provide an opportunity for children to expand their minds, improve self esteem, and positive self expression. All competitions and programs are free to all, regardless of where they live.
During 2020, at the height of COVID-19, the Drexel Foundation created a “Yard Art Competition ‘’ with a $100 cash prize when everyone had to stay home. The feedback was so positive it has become an annual event. The rules for this competition are pretty simple, which can be found, along with the frequently asked questions, FAQ, and registration sheet at www.thedrexelfoundation.org.
“In line with our other programming, this competition has 4 age categories, so that the entire family can participate. The Drexel Foundation’s goal is to engage youth and families in a positive way to embrace art and the humanities. In 2022 the world is still facing unprecedented challenges leaving some to feel out of control. Here is a project to welcome spring, gain control over your yard, and help everyone look to a more positive existence. Our message “Kindness” never goes out of style and just a little bit can go a long way. No act of kindness is too small and no one is too small to enter this contest,” said President of the Drexel Foundation Sandijean Fuson.
The age categories are: 4-11, 12-14, 15-19, 20-up. For each age category, first place wins a sack with over $50 in prizes and gift certificates! Best of Show wins $100 cash. Youth must have parental permission before starting.
All entries are emailed to drexelfoundation@gmail.com, and you do not need to be present to win. The art can be in any visual format, including paint, sculpture, recycled items, stacked rocks, sidewalk chalk, a window box, or a fence.
The theme is kindness, which can involve kindness to others, to animals, to the world, or whatever it means to you. Remember the art must be rated G and the viewing of this art is for kids, by kids and with kids in mind.
Make sure to take a before photo of the space, then take an after photo of your beautiful yard art to compete.
In order to compete, attach the signed artist registration along with the photos of your art by the entry deadline, Apr. 1, with the winners being announced on Earth Day, Apr. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.