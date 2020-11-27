Thanksgiving is a very unique occasion. How many nations on Earth set aside a day to thank God for His bounty and blessing? As we participate in this day of Thanksgiving, we are forced to look at this year 2020 and take stock. In looking at the year 2020, we may find ourselves wondering: What is there to be thankful for? We have seen the pandemic of fear grip not only the nation but the whole world as well, leaving behind job loss, economic destruction, and the unlawful curtailment of basic freedoms. Freedom of assembly, of religion, even of gathering in our own homes. We have seen riots converging through major cities, unprecedented allegations of voter fraud – attempting to destroy the very base of our government of the people.
With all the evil and hatred we see, what really is there to be thankful for? God. God who wants nothing more than to comfort us like a father comforts his own child. God who has given us a world that is perfect, exactly what we need. God who so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that we might have life abundantly (John 10:10). God whose love extends to the whole world – who showers the world with the hope, the promises, yes the guaranteed reality of a world in which love will prevail.
Be thankful for God’s love for mankind that shows no bounds. For His desire that none should perish but that everyone would come into a relationship with Him (2 Peter 3:9). For Jesus Christ’s willingness to come to Earth that we might live. For the beauty of the Earth. For the creation of life. For the Word of God that shows us how to live in harmony with one another and the world around us. For the truth that sets us free.
In his letter to the Romans, Paul writes about the full depth of God’s love that we can be thankful for. “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? … Who shall bring a charge against God’s elect? It is God who justifies. Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, and furthermore is also risen, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us. Who shall separate us fro the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? ... For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:31, 33-35, 38-39, NKJV).
The blessings God gives us are innumerable. “In everything give thanks” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). To misquote Paul (1 Corinthhians 15:19): “If only in the physical we have thanks, we are of all men most pitiable.”
For God “Himself has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you’” (Hebrews 13:5, NKJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.