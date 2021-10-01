Two weeks ago, I wrote part one of my take on the new game show season, in which I summarized that there’s a bit of a give and take of sorts going on. On the one hand, I’m glad to see an audience at some game shows. On the other, the effect of COVID-19 is still weighing on the whole genre.
Still, as your local game show enthusiast, I enjoy learning about and sharing these changes as I observe it as an important piece of our history. After all, it is but a game to me! Here we go:
Audiences return to ‘Price’
Yes the audience is back at “The Price is Right!” Well, almost; It isn’t back up to the usual 300 people the Bob Barker Studio can usually fit (I observed that, as I have been to Television City in Hollywood on several occasions), but instead has pod seating. Small groups of two or three people can sit in each pod, so I gather a capacity of around 50. But at least contestants’ row is back in its proper place at the edge of the stage, instead of last season’s setup with what I like to call the “four big boulders.”
Also, in honor of its 50th season, they have two new games, a season 50-only game called “Back to ‘72,” and a permanent one called “To the penny,” which I think are both pretty fun and feel like classic “Price.” I guess Penny Ante’s 2002 death wasn’t in vain, after all…
25 changes or less
Over at “25 Words or Less,” there are several changes for its third season in syndication: First and foremost is the change from two celebs to a contestant to a team of two for each of only two celebrities. Second is that winning teams get to come back to do battle once more. (I love returning champs formats!) Another returning element from last season is the fan-participation element. But while last season saw one home viewer assigned to each team, this year it’s just one viewer hoping someone wins the $10,000 so they can get a big prize.
Unfortunately, the show is still filming with each contestant in a pod with their own tablet and camera, and Meredith Vieira zooms in from her home in New York. And I’m pretty sure that her camera is recording her at a lower frame rate than the in-studio participants …
Jay Leno brings back “You Bet Your Life”
LENO?! I wasn’t expecting him to come aboard this kooky little variety show, but then again he is rather goofy as were Groucho Marx, Buddy Hackett and Bill Cosby (sorry, I had to). Hopefully, none of our headlines end up on his desk, as he’s brought back “Headlines” from his Tonight Show days.
Thing is, though, even though youbetyourlife.com lists the show as airing on KTVB-DT2 at 10 p.m., I’ve set my DVR to record every time a new episode airs and checked the TV guides. Guess what? Yeah, it’s yet to record a single episode.
Either I need to buzz my TV provider or the show’s staff needs to check and fix the website.
Nonetheless, I am undeterred! I found the series premiere on the show’s YouTube channel (Thank you!). Personable guy, Leno is, not shy with a joke about someone’s jacket, and is a passable host. But he and Eubanks need to loosen things up a bit. Maybe it’s growing pains, but the two seem a little wooden here. Or maybe it’s the fact they haven’t been on the same stage together in seven years…
Also, we need more noteworthy moments, like when Marcia Brody was a contestant in the ‘80s. I highly recommend watching that interaction on YouTube. Here’s why: North, South Carolina.
My thoughts
For me, the world will feel right again when all game shows can welcome audiences back. It’s just not the same energy without them, and the room feels too big when it’s not full with 300 people [And too boxy if you film in pods]. Virus eventually permitting, we need to be shoulder-to-shoulder with one another, because we need each other’s input to carry on our own stories. Besides, virtual hugs feel ice cold compared to real, warm ones.
That said, the fact that any audience can enter the Bob Barker Studio at all gives me hope that one day, once the viral forest fire burns out, we can someday have it all back. Until then, stay safe.
