VALE — Drexel H. Foundation’s 17th annual Children’s Film Festival and Crash Course in film making wrapped up on Sept. 24. Animation, stop action, green screen, trailers and narrative films “For Kids, By Kids and with Kids in Mind” were submitted and presented at Vale’s Rex Theater. The films from previous years are available for viewing on the foundation’s website www.thedrexelfoundation.org under the Film Festival Entries tab. The foundation will eventually add this year’s films there, too.

First place-winners in each of the four age categories received $50 plus in gift certificates, and all who entered a film received a grocery bag full of prizes.



