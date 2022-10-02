The Johnson family swept the youth 4-11 category in this year's Filmmakers Competition held by Drexel H. Foundation. First place went to Duke Johnson, second to Boone Johnson, and third to Grit Johnson. Pictured with them during the awards presentation is Drexel Foundation President Sandijean Fuson.
Winners of Drexel H. Foundation’s 17th annual Children’s Film Festival pause for a photo after the awards ceremony on Sept. 24 at the historic Rex Theater in Vale.
VALE — Drexel H. Foundation’s 17th annual Children’s Film Festival and Crash Course in film making wrapped up on Sept. 24. Animation, stop action, green screen, trailers and narrative films “For Kids, By Kids and with Kids in Mind” were submitted and presented at Vale’s Rex Theater. The films from previous years are available for viewing on the foundation’s website www.thedrexelfoundation.org under the Film Festival Entries tab. The foundation will eventually add this year’s films there, too.
First place-winners in each of the four age categories received $50 plus in gift certificates, and all who entered a film received a grocery bag full of prizes.
This year Best of Show honors, went to “Birdhouse” with Idaho Film-makers taking home the $100 cash prize and trophy.
A list of winners follows.
The Johnson family swept the youth 4-11 category: first, “Growing a Butterfly” by Duke Johnson; second, stop animation film “Bank Robbers” by Boone Johnson; and third, Grit Johnson’s “Shark Attack. Other entries competing were “The Game of Life” and “Shark Attack LA,” both by Schroeder and Osgood Shelby-Oszyszko
For ages 12-14 Rachel Walsh earned first with “The Adventures of Riddle & Jones,” a live action trailer; and second went to Gracie Wing for her stop action animation “Pepperonia Pizza.”
In the Young Adult category, first went to Hoss Johnson with “The Harper FFA Tractor Competition.”
The Adult 20+ division winner was “Birdhouse by Phill Stucker and the Idaho family film-makers. There was a tie for second place between “Bad Apples” by Idaho filmmaker Jordan Gore and “The Short Film” by Sam McLaughlin. Winning third was the thought-provoking “Nukemare” by Andrew McLaughlin. Other entries included “Flat Tire Trippy” by Frank Lindberg and a silent film by Isabel Lastri, “What to Do?”
“Best of Show” is selected from all ages groups and reflects the most emotionally moving & memorable of all entries. This year the beautifully shot and acted film “Birdhouse” was about bluebirds’ magic to help youth ward off nightmares.
There was much discussion about the unique special effects in the crash course film from its participants creating the new movie “Trapped in the Trail,” which was written, directed, shot and edited by Phill Stucker. The film was created in front of a green screen with the story created that night by the entire cast and crew in just two hours.
Actors included: Brenda Ramirez, Jaxen Hansen, Abbey Chrisianson, Kira Stills, Willow Fuson, Chole Cunha, Cady Tolman, Rick McLaughlin, Diane McLaughlin, and Eddie Smith. The technical crew consisted of: Sandijean Fuson, Zeke Fuson, Autumn Jones, Kelsey Toman, Linda McLaughlin-Volckening, with assistant directors Mike McLaughlin and Griff Hansen. The directing, special effects and editing was done by professional filmmaker Phill Stucker, a special guest. All participated in telling the story of how local youth were sucked into the Oregon Trail video game app. Using Vale and its murals as locations for the action it all was put together into a fun action packed film called “Trapped in the Trail.”
“It is so fun to see these young actors grow up on screen. Many also come back to learn a new technical role of creating a movie. Seeing the past crash courses are always another highlight of the annual film festival,” said Sandijean Fuson Drexel Foundation president.
