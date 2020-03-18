Bill and Sue Kaatz (Latterell)
Bill and Sue Kaatz (Latterell), of Ontario, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this month. the couple married on March 22, 1960 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Missoula, Montana. They have three children, Mary Sulgrove, Eric Kaatz and Lisa Lieder, and six grandchildren.

 Submitted photo
