ONTARIO Four Rivers Cultural Center has a host of activities planned for this month, including free youth zumba classes, teen movie night, member night and a concert. Information follows.

Zumba for kids

Free Zumba classes geared toward children in kindergarten through fifth grade will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday this month, starting at 5:30 p.m. The class is limited to 30 children, so registration is required.

Teen movie and activity on Friday

Teenagers are urged to attend the first-ever event for their age group at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Friday night. What’s happening? A free screening of “The Haunting in Connecticut.”

According to information in a newsletter, it’s not just a night to watch a scary movie once it’s dark outside. Before that, attendees will get to play capture the flag and grab a bite to eat. There will be free hotdogs with a side available; however teens are urged to bring their favorite snacks and a blanket to enjoy their time from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Meyer-McLean Theatre.

Discovery Days starts Saturday

Families are urged to check out the Cultural Center’s museum this summer and Discovery Days are being offered the second Saturday of each month, starting this weekend. The free activity is self-guided and begins at 10 a.m.

Member night in the garden in a week

On June 17, the Cultural Center will host its member night from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free to members and $15 for the general public.

Activities include social hour, an overview of Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden and other similar gardens by volunteer garden curator Mike Miller; tours of the garden; feeding the koi fish; a meditation demonstration in the sandstone garden; a sound bath; and a make-your-own lavender scrub.

Summer concerts are back in the garden

Live After 5 in the Garden, a summer concert series offered for free by the Cultural Center started back up this month.

The concerts take place every other Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. Food and drinks are available for. purchase from local eateries.

This summer’s lineup includes The Dolollies on June 22; the Chaz Browne Band on July 6; Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys on July 20; Emily Stanton Band on Aug. 3; and Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude will wrap up the series on Aug. 17.

The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. For more information, call (541) 889-8191 or visit www.4rcc.com.



