Join John Day Fossil Beds National Monument virtually for a celebration of our national fossil heritage across the country. On Oct. 10, participate in National Fossil Day, an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.
John Day Fossil Beds will be premiering a new National Fossil Day virtual video tour of collections on our website and Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts at 10 a.m. The focus will be on the cool non-mammal fossils that can be found in the fossil gallery at the Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center. Check out our social media accounts for posts about weird and wacky mammals the Monday through Friday leading up the Oct. 10.
The Thomas Condon Paleontology Center will also be open on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theater, Junior Ranger room and Fossil Gallery remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, youth can still earn a Junior Paleontologist badge, John Day Fossil Beds Junior Ranger badge and pick up a new National Park Service paleontology coloring book. These activities are also available online at www.nps.gov/joda.
Roy Zipp, acting superintendent at John Day Fossil Beds says, “National Fossil Day celebrates the fascinating science of paleontology, which peers into the distant past and explores worlds of plants and animals that no longer exist today. The fossil gallery in the visitor center has been closed for most of this year, and we are excited to share virtually some of the amazing fossils you can’t see in person at this time.”
Visitors are urged to get involved and participate in the 11th annual National Fossil Day Art Contest sponsored by the National Park Service and National Fossil Day partners. The contest is open to any interested person, of any age. Entries will be judged based on originality, creativity and how well the submission addresses this year’s contest theme. The theme of National Fossil Day this year is Permian marine life. You must be a resident of the United States to enter. For more details about submitting to the National Fossil Day Art Contest, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/fossilday/art-contest- 2020.htm.www.nps.gov.
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to- home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov.
