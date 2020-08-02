PAYETTE — Tuesday is the date set for the next Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out.
The theme for the evening is “It’s a Jungle Out There,” and the group will be meeting at
the Hideaway Grill, 1630 Third Ave. S. at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and reservations should be made by Monday. The cost for the event including the meal is $12, and special diets requests can be requested.
Guest speaker Janice Mathers, of Bend Oregon, author of numerous books, spent one year on a tiny Pacific island and learned that she can survive anything with the right kind of help. Mathers will also present a free Speakers Workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideaway Grill.
Also on tap for the evening is a special feature called “Living in Stitches” where quilts and quilting will be shared by area women who are encouraged to bring their favorite quilt and quilting story. Those interested in sharing a quilt story should contact Rebecca Jordan, Feature chairman, at (208) 965-6828.
As seating is limited, the group encourages making reservations early by contacting Susie at (208) 739-1647, or email susies@fmtc.com.
A cash reimbursement of $10 will be given to any who need to hire a babysitter or caregiver in order to attend.
